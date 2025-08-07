Michael Page reveals the problem he has with UFC welterweight division

UFC star Michael Page, aka ‘MVP’, has given his thoughts on the current state of the promotion’s welterweight division.

In his last outing, Michael Page – best known as MVP – made his way up to middleweight in order to face Shara Magomedov. In a result that took many by surprise, MVP was able to get the better of ‘Bullet’ and secure the win. He initially expected his appearance at 185 pounds to be a one-time deal but now, he’s preparing for a blockbuster encounter against Jared Cannonier at UFC 319.

If he’s able to pick up the win, there’s a real chance that Page could vault himself into championship contention. It certainly feels like the most realistic route to a title shot right now given how congested things are at welterweight, which was actually one of MVP’s big problems when making this switch.

In a recent interview, Page spoke candidly about the welterweight division and why he doesn’t like the politics of it all.