UFC legend believes Michael Page should remain in middleweight division

UFC legend Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Michael Page should stay in the middleweight division after UFC Saudi Arabia.

Last weekend, Michael Page surprised a lot of people. He did so by defeating Shara Magomedov – and doing so fairly decisively. He was able to control the page on the feet, and while Magomedov had his moments, it was the man known as MVP who got his hand raised.

We’re typically used to seeing Page compete in the welterweight division but in this instance, he made his way up to 185 pounds. It marked an interesting shift for him at this point in his career, but it was certainly something that grabbed the attention of the masses.

That includes Michael Bisping who, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, made it clear that he believes Page should stay at middleweight.