UFC legend believes Michael Page should remain in middleweight division
UFC legend Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Michael Page should stay in the middleweight division after UFC Saudi Arabia.
Last weekend, Michael Page surprised a lot of people. He did so by defeating Shara Magomedov – and doing so fairly decisively. He was able to control the page on the feet, and while Magomedov had his moments, it was the man known as MVP who got his hand raised.
RELATED: Michael Page reacts to Shara Bullet’s injury claim following UFC Saudi Arabia loss: “Keep it to yourself”
We’re typically used to seeing Page compete in the welterweight division but in this instance, he made his way up to 185 pounds. It marked an interesting shift for him at this point in his career, but it was certainly something that grabbed the attention of the masses.
That includes Michael Bisping who, in a recent video on his YouTube channel, made it clear that he believes Page should stay at middleweight.
Page to stay in middleweight division?
“MVP, I would like to see him stay at 185 – but he told us at the post-fight show he wants to go back down to 170,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “He wants that (welterweight) belt. He feels he’s still got work to do, and I question that because there’s a lot of wrestlers at 170 pounds.
“Of course, you’ve got Belal Muhammad, you’ve got Shavkat Rakhmonov that you’d think would definitely wrestle MVP if he was to fight him. There’s Kamaru Usman and many, many others.”
“I’ve got a lot of respect for (Magomedov), but I’ve got to call it like I see it. MVP was by far the better man tonight,” Bisping said. “He was the better striker, he was in control, he was dominant and he was owning the octagon. More importantly, he was frustrating Shara ‘Bullet.’ Shara is a really good striker. He’s very aggressive and he’s got really fast kicks, but he’s kind of conventional.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie
Do you agree with Michael Bisping? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Michael Bisping Michael Page UFC