Tawanchai PK Saenchai seeks kickboxing redemption against Liu Mengyang

Redemption roads rarely offer easy entry points. But Tawanchai PK Saenchai chose the scenic route back to two-sport supremacy. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion’s kickboxing resurrection begins against a dangerous young striker who represents everything standing between him and reclamation.

Tawanchai battles Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action next. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 126 on September 26 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He seeks his 135th career victory while attempting to erase painful memories from his last kickboxing appearance.

The Thai’s invincibility crumbled in Tokyo when Masaaki Noiri achieved what seemed impossible. He finished the Thai superstar who had conquered every challenge placed before him. The March defeat at ONE 172 shattered dreams of simultaneous championship glory while exposing vulnerabilities few believed existed.

Tawanchai must now confront that shocking failure against an opponent eager to capitalize on any lingering psychological damage. Liu’s late-notice promotional debut stunned observers when he outpointed the same Noiri who had demolished Tawanchai months earlier.