Tawanchai PK Saenchai seeks kickboxing redemption against Liu Mengyang

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 17, 2025

Redemption roads rarely offer easy entry points. But Tawanchai PK Saenchai chose the scenic route back to two-sport supremacy. The ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion’s kickboxing resurrection begins against a dangerous young striker who represents everything standing between him and reclamation.

Tawanchai

Tawanchai battles Liu Mengyang in featherweight kickboxing action next. This happens at ONE Friday Fights 126 on September 26 inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. He seeks his 135th career victory while attempting to erase painful memories from his last kickboxing appearance.

The Thai’s invincibility crumbled in Tokyo when Masaaki Noiri achieved what seemed impossible. He finished the Thai superstar who had conquered every challenge placed before him. The March defeat at ONE 172 shattered dreams of simultaneous championship glory while exposing vulnerabilities few believed existed.

Tawanchai must now confront that shocking failure against an opponent eager to capitalize on any lingering psychological damage. Liu’s late-notice promotional debut stunned observers when he outpointed the same Noiri who had demolished Tawanchai months earlier.

Tawanchai’s next opponent, Liu Mengyang

The 22-year-old Chinese phenom Liu Mengyang brings youth and fearlessness into collision with experience and championship pedigree. His narrow split-decision loss to Mohammad Siasarani represents his only professional setback during a rapid ascension through the featherweight division.

Tawanchai’s cross-sport excellence dominated headlines before Noiri’s finishing sequence rewrote his narrative. Devastating victories over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut established his kickboxing credentials while successful title defenses against Superbon cemented his Muay Thai supremacy.

But collecting belts requires mental fortitude beyond technical excellence. The Pattaya native must prove that one devastating loss hasn’t permanently damaged his confidence when facing different rule sets and tactical demands.

Liu represents the perfect opponent for such examination — dangerous enough to expose any remaining weaknesses yet beatable enough to restore confidence if Tawanchai performs at his championship level. Victory launches another title chase while defeat could signal the end of his two-sport ambitions.

Thailand’s passionate fans provide the ideal backdrop for Tawanchai’s attempted resurrection. Lumpinee Stadium’s electric atmosphere has witnessed countless redemption stories throughout its storied history, making it the perfect venue for Tawanchai’s kickboxing reboot.

The stakes extend beyond personal vindication as Thailand’s striking supremacy faces constant challenges from emerging international talent seeking to dethrone established champions.

