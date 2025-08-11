Charles Oliveira guarantees Max Holloway rematch will happen ‘at some point’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 11, 2025

Charles Oliveira believes he will mix it up with Max Holloway inside the Octagon again.

Charles Oliveira and Max Holloway

Back in 2015, “do Bronx” and “Blessed” went one-on-one, but the fight didn’t last. Less than two minutes into the bout, Holloway scored the win due to Oliveira’s esophagus injury. It was an anticlimactic at the time, but there is more buzz for the two to mix it up now than there was a decade ago.

Oliveira and Holloway have put in the work to cement themselves as future UFC Hall of Famers, and “do Bronx” told Thunderpick that he sees himself trading leather with “Blessed” once again (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Man, I think everyone wants to see that fight,” Oliveira told Thunderpick of Holloway. “It’s definitely going to happen at some point. Whatever people say doesn’t really matter to me. Everybody knows I was injured. I spent two days in the hospital, why would I do that for nothing? That’s just part of the game. He’s a great fighter. He’s the BMF champ. So why not make it happen later on? For now, let’s stay focused on this fight, and then we’ll see.”

Oliveira is coming off a first-round knockout loss to Ilia Topuria in a failed bid to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion. He’ll be back inside the Octagon to face Rafael Fiziev on Oct. 11. Some have expressed concern that this could be a quick turnaround for Oliveira, but the Brazilian legend insists that he’ll be ready to go without lingering effects.

As for Holloway, he’s expected to be on the sidelines for a bit. Following his unanimous decision victory over Dustin Poirier in “The Diamond’s” retirement fight, Holloway revealed that he suffered an injury that will keep him out of action for the rest of 2025. If “do Bronx” can get past Fiziev, then perhaps a 2026 clash with Holloway could make sense.

