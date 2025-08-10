Khamzat Chimaev’s biggest weakness revealed by rising star ahead of UFC 319 title fight against Dricus du Plessis

One surging UFC middleweight contender thinks he knows Khamzat Chimaev’s biggest flaw.

Chimaev will be challenging Dricus du Plessis for the UFC Middleweight Championship on Saturday. The title fight is scheduled to headline UFC 319 inside the United Center in Chicago. “Borz” has been perfect as far as his record is concerned, but is this a test that will prove to be too much?

That’s what UFC Vegas 109 winner Anthony Hernandez believes. Before his fourth-round submission finish over Roman Dolidze, “Fluffy” told MMAFighting.com that Dricus du Plessis will show Khamzat Chimaev that he’s on a different level.

“I think DDP is going to surprise the world, man,” Hernandez told MMA Fighting. “He’s a big motherf*cker, he’s f*cking awkward, he comes forward, he doesn’t get tired. Khamzat gets tired with small guys that were 155ers that went up to 170. So I’m still not really sold on him.

“I know he’s good. I know he f*cking beat up Robert Whitaker, but like I said, the old [fighters are] very one dimensional. They only have one tool. If you can get them to the floor, it usually seems that they have a bad night, and that’s just the honest truth of how I’ve seen it play out.”

Thus far, du Plessis has been able to defeat the likes of Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Sean Strickland twice. If he can add Chimaev to his resume, then he might find himself in pound-for-pound discussion.

Meanwhile, Chimaev has denied rumors that claim he will retire if he defeats Du Plessis on Saturday. He told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto that he wants to make more money as a prizefighting, and retiring obviously wouldn’t allow him to do that. If “Borz” can capture UFC gold in Chicago, then he’ll have some worthy challengers ready to share the Octagon with him.