Shamil Gasanov seeking redemption versus Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34

By BJPENN.COM Staff - June 11, 2025

It’s been two years since #3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov lost to former ONE World Title challenger Garry Tonon. Since then, the Russian has been dying for the chance to run it back.

Shamil Gasanov

Fortunately, he now gets his shot. At ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, the two standouts meet in a featherweight MMA sequel inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

When they first clashed at ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, Gasanov entered the fray as an undefeated newcomer bringing plenty of hype behind his then 12-0 record. After all, he had scored 11 finishes en route to ONE Championship.

In his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3, he showcased his dominant grappling skills to submit Kim Jae Woong inside the opening five minutes. That outing immediately placed him on the brink of the division’s top-five contenders.

Showing unmatched skills, Gasanov began to call his shots. He had been eyeing a clash with Tonon long before he entered ONE Championship. His brash words caught the attention of the American submission artist.

The duo’s heated rivalry culminated that hot July night in Bangkok. But it quickly appeared that Gasanov had bitten off more than he could chew. Tonon’s talents matched up with the Russian’s, going skill for skill in every facet.

He even fought off many of Gasanov’s own submission attempts until midway through the second frame. The 33-year-old turned the tide and locked in a gruesome kneebar to end his unbeaten run in clinical fashion.

Ever since then, Gasanov has been looking to exact revenge on his American nemesis. And given the nature of their first clash, the follow-up promises to be even hotter.

How Shamil Gasanov re-established himself to earn rematch with Garry Tonon

Russian finishing machine Shamil Gasanov didn’t allow his early defeat versus American star Garry Tonon to define his tenure in ONE Championship. Instead, he responded with wins.

At ONE Fight Night 18 in January 2024, he outlasted South Korean finisher Oh Ho Taek in the main event. The victory proved that he could handle the best featherweight MMA fighters in the world.

“The Cobra” followed that up with a convincing showing against former unbeaten standout Aaron Canarte at ONE Fight Night 24 last August. He picked the Colombian apart across three rounds, using his overpowering wrestling acumen to keep Canarte under pressure and earn another unanimous decision.

The 29-year-old then gave the same treatment to Turkish star Halil Amir at ONE Fight Night 26. A former unbeaten finisher, the MMA world touted Amir as a true threat to Gasanov. But in truth, the Russian star showed his continued evolution as he nullified his aggressor with more solid takedowns and control from the top position.

More recently, that dominance spilled over to a matchup Gasanov had requested for some time. This past February at ONE 171, the 29-year-old finally locked horns with former two-weight ONE World Champion Martin Nguyen. Once more, he left no doubt he’s at the top of his game as he retired “The Situ-Asian” after another one-sided three-round performance.

This summer, he hopes to give the same dominant treatment to Tonon, offering “The Lion Killer” a taste of his own medicine as he looks ahead to World Title ramifications.

