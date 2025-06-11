Shamil Gasanov seeking redemption versus Garry Tonon at ONE Fight Night 34

It’s been two years since #3-ranked featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov lost to former ONE World Title challenger Garry Tonon. Since then, the Russian has been dying for the chance to run it back.

Fortunately, he now gets his shot. At ONE Fight Night 34: Eersel vs. Jarvis on Friday, August 1, the two standouts meet in a featherweight MMA sequel inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

When they first clashed at ONE Fight Night 12 in July 2023, Gasanov entered the fray as an undefeated newcomer bringing plenty of hype behind his then 12-0 record. After all, he had scored 11 finishes en route to ONE Championship.

In his promotional debut at ONE on Prime Video 3, he showcased his dominant grappling skills to submit Kim Jae Woong inside the opening five minutes. That outing immediately placed him on the brink of the division’s top-five contenders.

Showing unmatched skills, Gasanov began to call his shots. He had been eyeing a clash with Tonon long before he entered ONE Championship. His brash words caught the attention of the American submission artist.

The duo’s heated rivalry culminated that hot July night in Bangkok. But it quickly appeared that Gasanov had bitten off more than he could chew. Tonon’s talents matched up with the Russian’s, going skill for skill in every facet.

He even fought off many of Gasanov’s own submission attempts until midway through the second frame. The 33-year-old turned the tide and locked in a gruesome kneebar to end his unbeaten run in clinical fashion.

Ever since then, Gasanov has been looking to exact revenge on his American nemesis. And given the nature of their first clash, the follow-up promises to be even hotter.