Michael Chandler shares ‘cordial’ interactions with former rival Dustin Poirier on Road House 2 set

By Curtis Calhoun - November 5, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off at the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier put their past bad blood aside on the set of Road House 2.

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are undoubtedly two of the most exciting fighters in UFC lightweight history. Poirier announced his retirement from MMA in July, while Chandler is plotting a UFC comeback next year, potentially against Poirier’s three-time foe Conor McGregor.

Three years after their infamous showdown at UFC 281, Poirier and Chandler will reunite in the upcoming film Road House 2, the sequel to the McGregor-starred remake. Poirier defeated Chandler by submission, but tensions remain thick in the months following the fight.

Despite their history of bad blood, Poirier and Chandler didn’t brawl on the set of Road House 2 as they nearly did cageside at a pre-UFC 281 event.

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier surprised each other with cordiality on Road House 2 set

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Chandler shared how things went with Poirier on the set of Road House 2.

“Good interactions…number one, even if he hates my guts and I hate his guts, which isn’t true, we just had some disagreements here and there. The respect that Dustin operates with and the respect I operate with, we’re not there to make it about us,” Chandler said of Poirier.

“You think I’m going to disrespect Jake [Gyllenhaal], and the production, with the stuff between him and me? It was cordial, more than cordial, bringing up stuff about our fight and talking about disagreements. Because obviously, you have Tyron, Wonderboy, MVP, and we’re all talking as fighters…it was cool, man. It was fine and he’s a stud and I wish him well in his retirement.

“I was very happy to hear he was coming on set and going to be in the movie, so it’s going to be a really, really, really good movie with some really awesome people involved and attached [to it].”

The film is expected to ramp up filming in 2026, with a to-be-announced release date.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

