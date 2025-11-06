Nico Carrillo promises to stop Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37: “I’m always looking for the finish”

Finishing instincts don’t disappear with weight class changes. Nico Carrillo built his reputation on devastating knockouts at bantamweight, and he plans to continue that tradition against Luke Lessei at featherweight.

The Scottish powerhouse battles the American striker in featherweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video on Friday, November 7, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 27-year-old fourth-ranked contender carries a perfect finishing rate into this co-main event showcase after knocking out legendary Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 in April.

Carrillo prepared for this Bangkok battle at Bangtao Muay Thai and MMA in Phuket. He sharpened his already lethal striking arsenal while adding new dimensions that opponents haven’t seen before.

His move to featherweight followed a devastating first-round knockout loss to Nabil Anane at ONE 170 in January. That setback ended his bantamweight campaign despite finishing former ONE World Champion Nong-O Hama, Muangthai PK Saenchai, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

The Scottish bruiser thrives at his natural weight. He’s stronger, faster, and more dangerous than ever before without the physical drain of massive weight cuts weakening his body.

“I’m always in great physical condition for every fight. I train as hard as my body allows me to during every single camp. I don’t like leaving any stones unturned, and this camp is no different,” he said.

“I’m always looking for the finish. I have a 100 percent finishing rate in ONE Championship, and I don’t plan on changing that now.”

Nico Carrillo expects improved power at featherweight against Luke Lessei

Nico Carrillo discovered his perfect home at 145 pounds. The Scottish striker feels reborn now.

His camp focused more on perfecting technique. The difference proves night and day compared to previous preparations where diet restrictions dominated his daily routine.

Lessei’s 4-inch height and reach advantages could pose problems for fighters unable to close distance effectively. But Carrillo thrives against taller opponents by figuring out entry angles before unleashing devastating combinations once inside range.

The Scottish striker refuses to reveal his specific game plan. He promises fans will recognize his sharpened weapons the moment the opening bell sounds Friday night.

“This camp has been a bit different from all the ones before. My first good fight camp was against Sitthichai. Now, this one just shows how much better preparations are now, without focusing too much on diet and losing weight,” he said.

“My power is even better now, and that will be on display. I’ll come at him with the weapons and techniques that I’ve been sharpening the most. I don’t want to ruin the surprise.”