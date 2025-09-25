Carlos Ulberg explains why he prefers to face Magomed Ankalaev over Alex Pereira

By Cole Shelton - September 25, 2025
Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg will be rooting for Magomed Ankalaev to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 320.

Ankalaev is set to defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Pereira. Ankalaev earned a decision win over Pereira earlier this year to win the belt, and Ulberg is hoping the result will be the same.

As Carlos Ulberg is set to headline UFC Perth on Saturday, he knows he’s closing in on a title shot. With that, he says he would prefer to face Ankalaev for the belt instead of Pereira.

“I’ve always seen Ankalaev as a big threat. So is ‘Poatan,'” Ulberg said to Submission Radio. “He’s got the power. He’s got the goods. But yeah, I’m sitting on the fence. I’d like Ankalaev to get that win because I know what I can do with him.”

It’s an interesting take from Ulberg as Pereira is the bigger name, but he would rather face Ankalaev.

Carlos Ulberg wants Magomed Ankalaev

Ulberg doesn’t know how much longer Pereira has in the game, so he believes beating Ankalaev would do more for him.

“That would be massive, and that’s always been a fight that I’d love to do because he’s tough,” Ulberg said. “But I mean, from what I’ve heard, I’m not too sure how. I mean, he’s paid his dues and he’s done a great job in the UFC, and I just feel like Ankalaev could be in the game a little longer. I think he’s a bit younger, too.”

If Ankalaev does beat Pereira, and Ulberg beats Dominick Reyes on Saturday, he could very well face the winner of the title fight. But the focus for Ulberg is on Reyes and getting a statement win and proving he’s a title contender.

Carlos Ulberg (12-1) is coming off a decision win over Jan Blachowicz. He’s riding an eight-fight winning streak and is 8-1 in the UFC.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Carlos Ulberg Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Leon Edwards UFC fighter introduction

Leon Edwards' UFC 322 fight against Carlos Prates will be his last, predicts surging contender

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 25, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC Walkout
Rashad Evans

Alex Pereira's trash talk ahead of UFC 320 rematch is a good sign, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 25, 2025

One MMA legend believes Alex Pereira’s rants ahead of UFC 320 are a good thing for “Poatan.”

Diego Lopes during UFC fight
UFC

Diego Lopes reveals ideal timeframe for next UFC fight following win over Jean Silva

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 25, 2025

Diego Lopes has an idea of when he’d like his next fight to take place.

Conor McGregor, Ireland, UFC, MMA
UFC

Conor McGregor wants an insane amount of money for UFC White House return

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

UFC star Conor McGregor has said that he wants $100 million in order to compete on the proposed UFC White House card.

Jon Jones appears at the UFC 309 press conference at Madison Square Garden
Rashad Evans

Jon Jones will need to beg in order to get UFC White House spot, says former rival

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025

Rashad Evans, a former rival of Jon Jones, believes that he will need to beg the UFC to let him compete on next summer’s White House card.

Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev sends a dangerous warning to Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025
Loma Lookboonmee
UFC

UFC Perth's Loma Lookboonmee on "the real battle" that awaits her in Australia

Dylan Bowker - September 24, 2025

Loma Lookboonmee takes on a challenge bigger than any singular opponent that could stand across the cage from her when she steps in there for battle. The Bangtao Muay Thai product will clash with Alexia Thainara as part of UFC’s foray into Perth, Australia on September 27th in an intriguing strawweight fight.

Yoel Romero
Yoel Romero

Fighter accused of attacking former UFC star Yoel Romero with a sword shares his side of the story

Dylan Bowker - September 24, 2025

Major headlines were made earlier this Summer with reports of a samurai sword attack on Yoel Romero from a former BKFC champion. The unbeaten bare-knuckle boxer in question has finally offered up his side of the story.

Colby Thicknesse
UFC

Colby Thicknesse plans to prove he belongs at UFC Perth: 'I want to have some wars'

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2025

Colby Thicknesse is looking to get his first UFC win and prove he belongs at UFC Perth.

Carlos Ulberg
dominick reyes

Carlos Ulberg eager to 'throw some leather' with Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth: 'It's a big opportunity'

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2025

Carlos Ulberg is expecting a fan-friendly fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth.