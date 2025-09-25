Carlos Ulberg explains why he prefers to face Magomed Ankalaev over Alex Pereira

Carlos Ulberg will be rooting for Magomed Ankalaev to defeat Alex Pereira at UFC 320.

Ankalaev is set to defend his light heavyweight title in a rematch against Pereira. Ankalaev earned a decision win over Pereira earlier this year to win the belt, and Ulberg is hoping the result will be the same.

As Carlos Ulberg is set to headline UFC Perth on Saturday, he knows he’s closing in on a title shot. With that, he says he would prefer to face Ankalaev for the belt instead of Pereira.

“I’ve always seen Ankalaev as a big threat. So is ‘Poatan,'” Ulberg said to Submission Radio. “He’s got the power. He’s got the goods. But yeah, I’m sitting on the fence. I’d like Ankalaev to get that win because I know what I can do with him.”

It’s an interesting take from Ulberg as Pereira is the bigger name, but he would rather face Ankalaev.

Carlos Ulberg wants Magomed Ankalaev

Ulberg doesn’t know how much longer Pereira has in the game, so he believes beating Ankalaev would do more for him.

“That would be massive, and that’s always been a fight that I’d love to do because he’s tough,” Ulberg said. “But I mean, from what I’ve heard, I’m not too sure how. I mean, he’s paid his dues and he’s done a great job in the UFC, and I just feel like Ankalaev could be in the game a little longer. I think he’s a bit younger, too.”

If Ankalaev does beat Pereira, and Ulberg beats Dominick Reyes on Saturday, he could very well face the winner of the title fight. But the focus for Ulberg is on Reyes and getting a statement win and proving he’s a title contender.

Carlos Ulberg (12-1) is coming off a decision win over Jan Blachowicz. He’s riding an eight-fight winning streak and is 8-1 in the UFC.