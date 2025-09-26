Liu Mengyang dismisses critics while targeting division supremacy against Shadow

Liu Mengyang refuses to accept that his breakthrough victory was mere fortune. The Chinese striker aims to silence doubters with another statement performance when he faces elite Muay Thai competition.

He meets Shadow Singha Mawynn at ONE Friday Fights 126 on Friday, September 26, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 22-year-old kickboxing sensation enters this featherweight clash after originally preparing to face Tawanchai PK Saenchai before the champion withdrew due to injury.

Liu’s promotional debut shocked the martial arts world when he defeated Masaaki Noiri last December. Critics dismissed the victory as luck, but the Chinese phenom credits his elite training team and meticulous preparation for the upset triumph.

His opponent change from champion to contender hasn’t altered his approach or confidence level. Liu maintains the same intensity and game plan regardless of who stands across from him inside the ring.

Shadow brings legitimate credentials as a former Rajadamnern Stadium champion riding a five-fight winning streak. His recent knockout of Bampara Kouyate demonstrated the finishing power that made him a feared Muay Thai competitor.

But Liu views every opponent as another stepping stone toward his ultimate goal of divisional domination.

“I saw a lot of comments saying I defeated Noiri by luck. I don’t think so, I did it because I got the best team and the best training camp in the world,” he said.

“I don’t see any difference about Shadow than any other opponents. I train any fight in my career like it’s the most important fight, and I take any opponent like the hardest one I’ve ever faced.”

Liu Mengyang sets sights on ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title

Liu Mengyang already envisions himself as the future featherweight kickboxing king. The confident Chinese striker believes his destiny leads directly to championship glory within the world’s largest martial arts organization.

His narrow split-decision loss to Mohammad Siasarani taught valuable lessons about maintaining composure and sticking to game plans under pressure. The setback provided crucial learning experiences that strengthened his mental approach to high-stakes competition.

The interim champion Noiri and reigning king Superbon will unify their belts at ONE 173 in November. Liu watches with interest but shows no concern about which fighter claims undisputed status.

His supreme confidence stems from witnessing firsthand how quickly fortunes can change in combat sports through preparation and opportunity.

“I’ve been looking to dominate my division since the first day I started training. I’m not joining ONE Championship to get a job, I’m here to be the king [at 155 pounds],” he said.

“I don’t really care about who’s the winner between Superbon and Noiri. Whoever gets the belt, it’s mine. All they got to do is wait for me to collect it.”