Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO’s Magomedov Ankalaev at UFC 320

Tonight’s UFC 320 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight rematch between Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira.

Ankalaev (20-2-1 MMA) and Pereira (14-3 MMA) had originally collided back in March of this year at UFC 313, where the 33-year-old Russian walked away with a unanimous decision victory to claim the promotion’s light heavyweight world title.

Magomed Ankalaev had entered tonight’s rematch sporting a three-fight winning streak, as he had previously earned wins over Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic before ultimately snatching the title away from ‘Poatan’.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira was looking to return to the form which saw him reel off five-straight victories and three title defenses inside of the promotion‘s light heavyweight division this evening at T-Mobile. Prior to being outpointed by Ankalaev, ‘Poatan’ had earned four stoppage wins in a row, which included victories over Khalil Rountree Jr, Jamahal Hill and Jiri Prochazka (x2).

Tonight’s UFC 320 main event resulted in an absolutely dominant performance from Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ came out super aggressively and ended up tagging Magomed Ankalaev with a big right hand around the one minute mark of the opening frame. That shot clearly rocked the Russian and prompted him to shoot in for a takedown. Pereira ended up stuffing the attempt and taking top position on the ground. From there, Alex proceeded to unleash some big punches and then ultimately finished the fight with some savage elbows. In the end, Pereira needed just 80-seconds to reclaim his light heavyweight title.

Official UFC 320 Results: Alex Pereira def. Magomed Ankalaev via TKO (elbows) at 1:20 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Alex Pereira defeating Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320:

