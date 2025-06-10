Merab Dvalishvili’s coach is confident regarding possible Cory Sandhagen fight

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood has given his thoughts on a possible title fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Last weekend in the main event of UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili submitted and defeated Sean O’Malley. It served as the final chapter in their rivalry (at least for the time being), with the champion now set to move on to even bigger things. The expectation is that his next challenger will be Cory Sandhagen, who has been on a pretty solid run of form in recent years.

RELATED: Cory Sandhagen gives Sean O’Malley some advice for Merab Dvalishvili rematch

Of course, Sandhagen will be seen as the underdog, especially given how dominant Dvalishvili has looked in his last few fights. Despite that, we all know you can’t take anything for granted in elite mixed martial arts – especially in a division as wild as bantamweight.

In a recent interview, the aforementioned John Wood weighed in on what he would expect if Dvalishvili does in fact defend the strap against Sandhagen.