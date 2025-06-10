Jaosuayai credits Superbon for 52-second finish of Nakrob: “His kick is amazing”

Flyweight Muay Thai star Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi’s main roster debut could not have been much more prolific.

The Thai striker annihilated #5-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Nakrob Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 32 this past Friday, June 6. He picked apart his compatriot in 52 seconds inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium to score a massive knockout victory.

He became only the second man to stop Nakrob in ONE Championship, joining illustrious company in ONE Interim Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nabil Anane.

Nakrob usually grows stronger as the fight continues. Jaosuayai had done his homework, so he was well aware of that. So, instead of allowing his foe to settle into the contest, the 23-year-old blitzed Nakrob with firepower — an approach few people saw coming.

“I’ve studied him from his previous fights, and normally when he walks in, his right guard kind of always falls, so it’s a bit low,” he said. “So I think that would be an opening that I could use. So when he came in like that, and I saw the opening, I led with my punch, and then I just led with the switch left kick, onto his neck with a high kick.”

Jaosuayai has always been a student of the game. Thailand is home to many of the greatest strikers on the planet. And the Sor Dechapan talent basks in the wealth of knowledge on hand.

Namely, Jaosuayai credits the knockout victory to ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon. The Thai great is one of the most devastating kickers to ever grace the sport. So the 23-year-old would be remiss not to take what he can from him.

That same kick brought highlight-reel finishes for Superbon in ONE Championship. He finished Tayfun Ozcan and Giorgio Petrosyan in thunderous fashion. So when the opportunity presented itself, Jaosuayai emulated the attack. And that launched him to the top of the world.

“I just want to say that this kick, I learned from Superbon,” he said. “He has such a great kick, and he has such a great rhythm that he would just set himself up and then just do the high kick. So I just want to put it out there that his kick is amazing.”