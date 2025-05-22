Magomed Ankalaev’s manager makes big prediction for possible Alex Pereira rematch
UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has given his thoughts on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.
As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. He earned that title by defeating and dethroning Alex Pereira, who is a two-weight world champion in his own right. It was a fairly comprehensive win from the new champ but with that being said, a lot of fans and pundits are still interested in seeing them run it back.
Of course, given how much Pereira has fought in the last few years, it makes sense for him to have a bit of a break. Ankalaev, though, will be eager to cement his position as one of the top guys in the UFC, and he’ll want to build on the momentum he’s created for himself courtesy of beating ‘Poatan’.
In a recent interview, Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on a possible rematch with Pereira.
Ankalaev’s manager looks ahead to possible Pereira rematch
“Listen, I think Alex deserves a break. I think the guy, by fighting a lot, did a lot of things for the company, and if he can say no to a fight to get healthy and focused, if anyone deserves it, he deserves it. I respect this guy. Of course, every time he fights Ankalaev, I want Ankalaev to beat him.”
“I think Ankalaev, next time, would beat him worse,” Abdelaziz said. “Because everybody fought Alex very scared. Ankalaev went in there, toe-to-toe with him, and he hurt him. He didn’t hurt Ankalaev. I think it’s going to be a very interesting rematch. I just don’t see this fight going more than three rounds with Ankalaev. When you have this kind of confidence, fighting with the scariest guys in the division and beating them, I think it’s going to be good. It’s a good rematch people are waiting for.”
Quotes via MMA Junkie