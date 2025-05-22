Magomed Ankalaev’s manager makes big prediction for possible Alex Pereira rematch

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev’s manager has given his thoughts on a potential rematch against Alex Pereira.

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the current UFC light heavyweight champion. He earned that title by defeating and dethroning Alex Pereira, who is a two-weight world champion in his own right. It was a fairly comprehensive win from the new champ but with that being said, a lot of fans and pundits are still interested in seeing them run it back.

RELATED: Magomed Ankalaev makes claim regarding possible Alex Pereira rematch

Of course, given how much Pereira has fought in the last few years, it makes sense for him to have a bit of a break. Ankalaev, though, will be eager to cement his position as one of the top guys in the UFC, and he’ll want to build on the momentum he’s created for himself courtesy of beating ‘Poatan’.

In a recent interview, Ankalaev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz gave his thoughts on a possible rematch with Pereira.