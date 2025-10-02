Alex Pereira shows interest in Carlos Ulberg fight following UFC 320

UFC star Alex Pereira has shown interest in squaring off with Carlos Ulberg after his title fight at UFC 320 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira’s aim is simple: defeat Magomed Ankalaev and recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship. Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done, and ‘Poatan’ knows that he will have to be at his absolute best if he’s serious about getting the better of the champion.

RELATED: Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev’s coach’s questionable remarks about his KO power ahead of UFC 320

If he does, then there are a lot of interesting options out there for Pereira. Whether it be possibly moving to the heavyweight division or staying and taking on rising contenders, things are looking pretty open right now. Of course, he can’t afford to look too far ahead of Ankalaev, especially given the form that the champ has been in recently.

With that being said, Pereira did show interest in facing Carlos Ulberg during his UFC 320 media scrum this week.

Pereira’s view on possible Ulberg showdown

“I’ve fought them both (Prochazka and Rountree Jr), so it’s going to be a good fight,” Pereira said. “I see the potential in both of those guys, but obviously, I want to go in there and win my belt back.

“I’m not going to be the one to pick, but I think Carlos Ulberg is a guy who is coming up and has been doing a good job. That’s what I’ve been looking for, to put on good fights, especially since I’ve pretty much fought all the other opponents who are right there at the top.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If this fight did happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!