Alex Pereira shows interest in Carlos Ulberg fight following UFC 320

By Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025
Alex Pereira

UFC star Alex Pereira has shown interest in squaring off with Carlos Ulberg after his title fight at UFC 320 this weekend.

On Saturday night, Alex Pereira’s aim is simple: defeat Magomed Ankalaev and recapture the UFC light heavyweight championship. Of course, that’s going to be easier said than done, and ‘Poatan’ knows that he will have to be at his absolute best if he’s serious about getting the better of the champion.

RELATED: Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev’s coach’s questionable remarks about his KO power ahead of UFC 320

If he does, then there are a lot of interesting options out there for Pereira. Whether it be possibly moving to the heavyweight division or staying and taking on rising contenders, things are looking pretty open right now. Of course, he can’t afford to look too far ahead of Ankalaev, especially given the form that the champ has been in recently.

With that being said, Pereira did show interest in facing Carlos Ulberg during his UFC 320 media scrum this week.

Pereira’s view on possible Ulberg showdown

“I’ve fought them both (Prochazka and Rountree Jr), so it’s going to be a good fight,” Pereira said. “I see the potential in both of those guys, but obviously, I want to go in there and win my belt back.

“I’m not going to be the one to pick, but I think Carlos Ulberg is a guy who is coming up and has been doing a good job. That’s what I’ve been looking for, to put on good fights, especially since I’ve pretty much fought all the other opponents who are right there at the top.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

If this fight did happen, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Carlos Ulberg UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili training

Merab Dvalishvili breaks down his expectation for Cory Sandhagen fight

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

Magomed Ankalaev gives his thoughts on possible UFC light heavyweight contenders

Harry Kettle - October 2, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev has given his thoughts on a handful of possible UFC light heavyweight contenders that he could end up facing.

UFC Perth
UFC Perth

UFC Perth "was like a ghost town" compared to "superstar" feel of last UFC Perth trek, per Tom Nolan

Dylan Bowker - October 1, 2025

There was a pretty stark difference between the prior UFC Perth experience Tom Nolan had as compared to his most recent anecdotal happenings being on a Perth-based UFC event. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Nolan covered several subjects in the wake of his first-round rear-naked choke win over Charlie Campbell on the September 27th UFC Fight Night offering.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree hoping to avoid a 'violent, bloody fight' against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

Khalil Rountree is hoping to avoid getting into a war with Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320.

Belal Muhammad speaks at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Conor McGregor on the set of The Ultimate Fighter 31
Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad targets Conor McGregor in hilarious reaction to UFC Qatar fight news

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad apparently didn’t get his desired opponent for his return to the Octagon.

Wanderlei Silva speaks at the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony, opposite Silva on the canvas in the boxing ring

Wanderlei Silva announces he plans to sue Rafael Freitas for injuries sustained in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025
Arman Tsarukyan appears at the UFC 317 official weigh-in, opposite Dan Hooker after his win at UFC 305
Dan Hooker

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker official for UFC Qatar, massive co-main event announced

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Dan Hooker isn’t the only high-stakes fight announced for UFC Qatar on November 22nd by Dana White.

Hecher Sosa and Dana White speak after Sosa's win on Dana White's Contender Series
UFC

DWCS star gets tattoo of inspirational note from Dana White after securing UFC contract

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

Newly signed UFC fighter Hecher Sosa will always be reminded of his viral post-event conversation with Dana White following his DWCS contract-winning performance.

BKFC head David Feldman appears at a press conference, opposite an altercation between Darren Till and Mike Perry
Darren Till

Bare Knuckle FC head says Darren Till is 'calling nonstop' for potential deal to secure Mike Perry showdown

Curtis Calhoun - October 1, 2025

The often talked about fight between former UFC standouts Darren Till and Mike Perry is closer than ever to coming to fruition in the Bare Knuckle FC ring.

Joe Pyfer, UFC Mexico
UFC

Joe Pyfer explains why he's fighting Abus Magomedov at UFC 320 after previously turning him down

Cole Shelton - October 1, 2025

Joe Pyfer wants to set the record straight ahead of UFC 320.