Jasmine Jasudavicius wants title shot if she beats Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver

By Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025

Jasmine Jasudavicius believes she can earn a title shot if she defeats Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver.

Jasmine Jasudavicius, UFC 315, Bonus, UFC

At the age of 36, Jasmine Jasudavicius knows that the time is now if she wants to push for a UFC flyweight title opportunity. She’s currently riding a five-fight win streak and earlier this week, it was announced that she will battle former title contender Manon Fiorot in an absolutely huge fight at UFC Vancouver.

RELATED: Jasmine Jasudavicius details hectic UFC 297 fight week over weight dispute

If Jasudavicius can pick up another statement win in her home country of Canada, as she’s done with submission wins in her last three fights in the Great White North, she’ll surely be setting herself up for a crack at the belt.

In a recent interview, Jasudavicius opened up on the importance of this contest and her surprise at it actually getting booked.

Jasudavicius looks ahead to possible title shot

“I think this definitely sets up the title fight next,” Jasudavicius told MMA Junkie. “It really makes the most sense. Dana White is always talking about activity and fighters that are active and they’re trying. I’m climbing and clawing my way to the top. I’m active as hell, and I believe the UFC is going to reward that. Toronto title fight.”

“I was kind of surprised [to fight Fiorot], but there’s only a couple girls ahead of me, so I wasn’t overly surprised,” Jasudavicius said. “But I was grateful for the opportunity. I didn’t know how many more they were going to have me fight, but I believe them giving this opportunity is kind of setting me up for title contention. It’s really putting me into a great in a place.

“I feel like my wrestling, I know how to chain wrestle. I’m not just a girl that does these on-off shots then it coming up the body. I know how to wrestle on the body, and I know how to wrestle on the legs. I think my wrestling is obviously a great threat to her, but in addition to my wrestling, I’m consistently working on my hands. I love striking. I feel like people sleep on my striking a little bit because my grappling is so dominant. They don’t give it the respect it deserves.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jasmine Jasudavicius Manon Fiorot UFC

Related

Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling

Brian Ortega is ready for a war with Aljamain Sterling at UFC Shanghai

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025
Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier shoots down Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback plans: “He wants to stay relevant”

Harry Kettle - August 21, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t convinced that Conor McGregor will actually return to mixed martial arts.

Aaron Pico
UFC

Tim Elliott on Aaron Pico loss: "Don’t know how you comeback from something like that"

Dylan Bowker - August 20, 2025

Tim Elliott is able to bask a bit in the glow of a big win in Chicago, but Aaron Pico did not have the same stroke of luck on August 16th. At UFC 319, both Elliott and Pico entered the cage on the same night but exited the octagon with dramatically different outcomes.

Bryan Battle
UFC

Bryan Battle released from UFC after back-to-back weight misses

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

Bryan Battle has been released from the UFC.

Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Sean Brady blasts Ian Machado Garry for turning down UFC Vancouver fight: 'Lost another main event'

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

Sean Brady has taken aim at Ian Machado Garry for turning down the UFC Vancouver fight.

Sean O’Malley entrance

Sean O’Malley reveals preferred timeframe for next UFC fight following submission loss to Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025
Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Aljamain Sterling criticizes one aspect of UFC Shanghai booking against Brian Ortega

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 20, 2025

Aljamain Sterling isn’t gung-ho about his fight with Brian Ortega being scheduled for five rounds.

Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling
Brian Ortega

Pro fighters make their picks for Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC Shanghai, featherweight contenders throw down as Brian Ortega takes on Aljamain Sterling. Heading into the bout, Ortega is a +200 underdog while the former bantamweight champ is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad
Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad continues to push for fight against UFC rival Kamaru Usman

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad continues to push for a showdown with fellow former champ Kamaru Usman.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev makes big jump in UFC men’s pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319

Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev has made a big leap up in the pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 319.