Jasmine Jasudavicius wants title shot if she beats Manon Fiorot at UFC Vancouver

Jasudavicius looks ahead to possible title shot

“I think this definitely sets up the title fight next,” Jasudavicius told MMA Junkie. “It really makes the most sense. Dana White is always talking about activity and fighters that are active and they’re trying. I’m climbing and clawing my way to the top. I’m active as hell, and I believe the UFC is going to reward that. Toronto title fight.”

“I was kind of surprised [to fight Fiorot], but there’s only a couple girls ahead of me, so I wasn’t overly surprised,” Jasudavicius said. “But I was grateful for the opportunity. I didn’t know how many more they were going to have me fight, but I believe them giving this opportunity is kind of setting me up for title contention. It’s really putting me into a great in a place.

“I feel like my wrestling, I know how to chain wrestle. I’m not just a girl that does these on-off shots then it coming up the body. I know how to wrestle on the body, and I know how to wrestle on the legs. I think my wrestling is obviously a great threat to her, but in addition to my wrestling, I’m consistently working on my hands. I love striking. I feel like people sleep on my striking a little bit because my grappling is so dominant. They don’t give it the respect it deserves.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie