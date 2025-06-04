Maycee Barber provides fresh update following recent health scare at UFC event

UFC star Maycee Barber has provided an update following her recent health scare at the UFC Apex last weekend.

As we know, Maycee Barber was scheduled to face Erin Blanchfield last weekend in a really important flyweight encounter. There was a chance that the winner could go on to face Valentina Shevchenko for the championship, highlighting just how much was on the line for both women. Unfortunately, the fight never happened, as a result of Maycee suffering an undisclosed health issue just minutes before they were scheduled to walk out.

It was reported that Barber had suffered a seizure, with Blanchfield voicing her frustration at how it all played out in the immediate aftermath. In recent days, fans have been waiting to hear from Maycee in order to get an update regarding what exactly went down.

In the following interview with ESPN, Barber opened up on what happened and what comes next for her.