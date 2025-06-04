Maycee Barber provides fresh update following recent health scare at UFC event
UFC star Maycee Barber has provided an update following her recent health scare at the UFC Apex last weekend.
As we know, Maycee Barber was scheduled to face Erin Blanchfield last weekend in a really important flyweight encounter. There was a chance that the winner could go on to face Valentina Shevchenko for the championship, highlighting just how much was on the line for both women. Unfortunately, the fight never happened, as a result of Maycee suffering an undisclosed health issue just minutes before they were scheduled to walk out.
It was reported that Barber had suffered a seizure, with Blanchfield voicing her frustration at how it all played out in the immediate aftermath. In recent days, fans have been waiting to hear from Maycee in order to get an update regarding what exactly went down.
In the following interview with ESPN, Barber opened up on what happened and what comes next for her.
Barber provides health update after recent scare
“We’re not entirely sure [what happened],” Barber told ESPN. “There was an event that happened in the back when I was warming up, and the doctor, the commissioners, everybody saw it. The commissioners were asking if I was OK. I was saying that I was, and they didn’t think that I was.
“It looked like my autonomic nervous system might have been having an issue, it looked like a ‘pseudo-seizure,’ is what I was told, but I don’t have an answer. We need to run more tests.”
“From being a young girl, this has been my dream. It was never part of my dream to get there to fight night and not walk out — to disappoint so many people and myself, it’s tough.”
Quotes via ESPN
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Maycee Barber UFC