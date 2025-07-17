Dustin Poirier can’t be discredited for never winning undisputed UFC title, says Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya on Dustin Poirier’s Legacy

When Israel Adesanya looks back on Dustin Poirier’s career, he will not allow the lack of an undisputed championship to negatively impact the trip down memory lane. He explained why on his YouTube channel (via MMAFighting).

“Dustin’s been the guy in the UFC that’s always a company man,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Whenever it’s time to toe the line in battle, he’s a guy that’s always ready to go. Hard worker, represents his people of Lafayette, Louisiana, he’s always represented his people, he’s always represented himself well. Carries himself as a champion.

“And I’ve always said this as well because people try and try to discredit his win as a champion. He is a champion no matter what. He’s got a belt at his house, at his gym, sitting there to represent him as a champion at one point. So people who are trying to say, ‘Oh, you never really became the undisputed.’ No, when you’re the interim champion you’re the [expletive] champion. He’s had a career in the UFC that’s second to none. You’d be blessed to have the career, even half the career that Dustin’s had in the UFC.”

BJPenn.com will be covering UFC 318 live. We’ll have you covered from the first preliminary bout all the way to Poirier’s retirement fight. Be sure to visit the homepage this weekend.