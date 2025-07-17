Dustin Poirier can’t be discredited for never winning undisputed UFC title, says Israel Adesanya

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 17, 2025

Israel Adesanya doesn’t agree with those who try to discredit Dustin Poirier’s career.

Dustin Poirier

Poirier is set to enter the Octagon for the final time as a competitor on Saturday. He will collide with familiar foe Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans. For Poirier, it’s a chance to leave pro MMA competition with a third win over “Blessed.”

Ahead of fight night, “The Last Stylebender” has defended Poirier from those who downplay “The Diamond’s” career for never winning an undisputed UFC title.

RELATED: DUSTIN POIRIER HAS HIGH EXPECTATIONS FOR HIS RETIREMENT FIGHT AGAINST MAX HOLLOWAY: “I WANT A WAR”

Israel Adesanya on Dustin Poirier’s Legacy

When Israel Adesanya looks back on Dustin Poirier’s career, he will not allow the lack of an undisputed championship to negatively impact the trip down memory lane. He explained why on his YouTube channel (via MMAFighting).

“Dustin’s been the guy in the UFC that’s always a company man,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Whenever it’s time to toe the line in battle, he’s a guy that’s always ready to go. Hard worker, represents his people of Lafayette, Louisiana, he’s always represented his people, he’s always represented himself well. Carries himself as a champion.

“And I’ve always said this as well because people try and try to discredit his win as a champion. He is a champion no matter what. He’s got a belt at his house, at his gym, sitting there to represent him as a champion at one point. So people who are trying to say, ‘Oh, you never really became the undisputed.’ No, when you’re the interim champion you’re the [expletive] champion. He’s had a career in the UFC that’s second to none. You’d be blessed to have the career, even half the career that Dustin’s had in the UFC.”

BJPenn.com will be covering UFC 318 live. We’ll have you covered from the first preliminary bout all the way to Poirier’s retirement fight. Be sure to visit the homepage this weekend.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dustin Poirier Israel Adesanya UFC

Related

Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals that he feels great after official lightweight move

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025
Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori can't wait to hurt Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC veteran Marvin Vettori has explained why he can’t wait to hurt Brendan Allen ahead of their UFC 318 grudge match.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa explains why Khamzat Chimaev rivalry is personal

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has explained why he considers his feud with Khamzat Chimaev to be pretty personal.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall gives his thoughts on the use of the BMF title at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 17, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has made it clear that he isn’t a massive fan of the BMF championship.

Patricio Pitbull
Patricio "Pitbull" Freire

Patricio Pitbull wants to fight Aaron Pico after UFC 318 in Bellator grudge match: "He couldn't get to the belt"

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Patricio Pitbull has his eyes set on Aaron Pico if he gets past Dan Ige at UFC 318.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway believes he can earn a rematch with Ilia Topuria with a statement win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025
Cris Cyborg
UFC

Former UFC champion Cris Cyborg makes stunning decision on her fighting career

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Cris Cyborg admits retirement draws near.

Darren Till, Luke Rockhold, Misfits boxing 22
Luke Rockhold

Misfits Boxing 22 announced featuring Darren Till vs Luke Rockhold, and the return of Tony Ferguson

Cole Shelton - July 16, 2025

Misfits Boxing 22 has been announced, and it features some former UFC fighters.

Max Holloway, UFC, Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

Former Max Holloway foe predicts UFC 318 trilogy against Dustin Poirier

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

A former opponent of Max Holloway has shared his pick for the UFC 318 main event bout against Dustin Poirier.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308
Max Holloway

Max Holloway won't allow Ilia Topuria loss to deter him at UFC 318, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 16, 2025

Max Holloway is coming off the first knockout loss of his career, but one UFC legend doesn’t feel “Blessed” will let it bother him.