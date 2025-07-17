Dustin Poirier can’t be discredited for never winning undisputed UFC title, says Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya doesn’t agree with those who try to discredit Dustin Poirier’s career.
Poirier is set to enter the Octagon for the final time as a competitor on Saturday. He will collide with familiar foe Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 318 in New Orleans. For Poirier, it’s a chance to leave pro MMA competition with a third win over “Blessed.”
Ahead of fight night, “The Last Stylebender” has defended Poirier from those who downplay “The Diamond’s” career for never winning an undisputed UFC title.
Israel Adesanya on Dustin Poirier’s Legacy
When Israel Adesanya looks back on Dustin Poirier’s career, he will not allow the lack of an undisputed championship to negatively impact the trip down memory lane. He explained why on his YouTube channel (via MMAFighting).
“Dustin’s been the guy in the UFC that’s always a company man,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel. “Whenever it’s time to toe the line in battle, he’s a guy that’s always ready to go. Hard worker, represents his people of Lafayette, Louisiana, he’s always represented his people, he’s always represented himself well. Carries himself as a champion.
“And I’ve always said this as well because people try and try to discredit his win as a champion. He is a champion no matter what. He’s got a belt at his house, at his gym, sitting there to represent him as a champion at one point. So people who are trying to say, ‘Oh, you never really became the undisputed.’ No, when you’re the interim champion you’re the [expletive] champion. He’s had a career in the UFC that’s second to none. You’d be blessed to have the career, even half the career that Dustin’s had in the UFC.”
