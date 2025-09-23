Roman Kryklia targets third ONE World Title against undefeated Turkish star

By BJPENN.COM Staff - September 23, 2025
Roman Kryklia

Roman Kryklia enters the biggest fight of Samet Agdeve’s career as the overwhelming favorite. The Ukrainian giant seeks to complete an unprecedented triple-crown achievement against a hungry young challenger who has never tasted defeat.

Kryklia faces Agdeve for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 37 on Friday, November 7, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 6-foot-7 dual-sport champion carries a 15-fight winning streak into this historic five-round title bout.

He already conquered both the light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai divisions with devastating finishing power. The 51-7 Ukrainian powerhouse destroyed Tarik Khbabez for his first ONE title in 2019. Then he claimed the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix silver belt by knocking out longtime rival Iraj Azizpour.

Kryklia’s most recent triumph came against WBC Champion Alex Roberts, where he captured the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown with a spectacular knockout. His successful defense against Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 featured three knockdowns en route to a first-round TKO victory.

The towering striker now targets a third belt that would cement his legacy as ONE Championship’s most dominant heavyweight. But Agdeve represents the type of unproven opponent capable of shocking the combat sports world.

Turkey’s undefeated prospect brings a flawless 17-0 record with 12 knockouts into his promotional debut. The 21-year-old phenom recently conquered the SENSHI Heavyweight Grand Prix, fighting three times in one evening to capture tournament gold.

Roman Kryklia faces undefeated challenger in Samet Agdeve

Roman Kryklia has dominated elite competition throughout his ONE Championship tenure, but youth and hunger create dangerous variables. The Ukrainian’s systematic destruction of former champions established him as the division’s undisputed king.

Agdeve carries the confidence of a fighter who has never experienced defeat. His European circuit dominance proved his readiness for the sport’s biggest stage, where knockout power and technical skill determine destiny.

The inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title represents the missing piece in Kryklia’s collection. Victory would make him the first fighter to simultaneously hold championships in both heavyweight striking disciplines.

Meanwhile, Agdeve sees opportunity where others see impossibility. The Turkish star understands that promotional debuts against legendary champions create instant stardom for those brave enough to seize the moment.

This November clash promises to determine whether experience conquers youth or if a new era begins in ONE’s heavyweight kickboxing division. The inaugural championship belt awaits its first owner.

ONE Championship Roman Kryklia

Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane switches sports to face former champion in kickboxing debut at ONE Friday Fights 126

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2025
Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Prajanchai seeks decisive finish to unify strawweight world titles against Jonathan Di Bella

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 22, 2025

Prajanchai PK Saenchai refuses to leave his rematch with Jonathan Di Bella in the judges’ hands. The Thai wants to erase all doubt with explosive finishing power when he faces the interim titleholder again.

Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian prepares for explosive encounter against Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173: "I'm ready for war"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025

Marat Grigorian refused to match his opponent’s energy during their heated verbal exchange last week. The Armenian veteran plans to let his fists deliver the real message when they finally meet inside the Circle.

Fabricio Andrey
ONE Championship

Fabricio Andrey details ONE Championship debut: "I feel much more confident fighting here"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 21, 2025

Fabricio Andrey faces Eduardo Granzotto in a bantamweight submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 36 on Friday, October 3, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion carries personal motivation into this rematch after losing to Granzotto at the IBJJF World Championships earlier this year.

Elbrus Osmanov
ONE Championship

Elbrus Osmanov predicts "easy fight" against former world title challenger

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2025

Elbrus Osmanov faces Saemapetch Fairtex in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 125 on September 19 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 24-year-old Dagestani warrior enters this bantamweight Muay Thai clash hunting his second consecutive victory and the life-changing $100,000 contract.

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza promises revenge against Superlek at ONE 173: "I'm definitely going to win"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 18, 2025
Masaaki Noiri and Rukiya Anpo
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri challenges Rukiya Anpo: "If you have something to say, then first, beat Grigorian"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Masaaki Noiri isn’t entertaining rematch talks with Rukiya Anpo until both fighters handle business first. Noiri has more pressing concerns than revenge scenarios with promotional newcomers.

Anatoly Malykhin
ONE Championship

Anatoly Malykhin embraces Russian legacy: "Japan needs a second Fedor Emelianenko"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

Anatoly Malykhin views his Japan rematch as an opportunity to honor his childhood idol’s dominance. The Russian superstar believes capturing heavyweight gold in Japan will complete his transformation into the country’s next heavyweight legend.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka promises to showcase refined skill set at ONE 173: "Determination to update my best self"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 17, 2025

Nadaka seeks to establish his distinctive identity on martial arts’ biggest stage. The Japanese superstar believes capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title requires showcasing techniques that separate him from traditional Thai competitors.

Saemapetch Fairtex

Saemapetch details simple winning strategy at ONE Friday Fights 125: "Get my old form back"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 16, 2025

Saemapetch Fairtex refuses to let consecutive knockout defeats define his legacy. The Thai veteran believes restoring his skill level requires embracing pressure and drawing inspiration from legendary compatriots who overcame similar adversity.