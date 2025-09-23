Roman Kryklia targets third ONE World Title against undefeated Turkish star

Roman Kryklia enters the biggest fight of Samet Agdeve’s career as the overwhelming favorite. The Ukrainian giant seeks to complete an unprecedented triple-crown achievement against a hungry young challenger who has never tasted defeat.

Kryklia faces Agdeve for the inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Fight Night 37 on Friday, November 7, live from Bangkok, Thailand. The 6-foot-7 dual-sport champion carries a 15-fight winning streak into this historic five-round title bout.

He already conquered both the light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai divisions with devastating finishing power. The 51-7 Ukrainian powerhouse destroyed Tarik Khbabez for his first ONE title in 2019. Then he claimed the ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix silver belt by knocking out longtime rival Iraj Azizpour.

Kryklia’s most recent triumph came against WBC Champion Alex Roberts, where he captured the inaugural heavyweight Muay Thai crown with a spectacular knockout. His successful defense against Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 featured three knockdowns en route to a first-round TKO victory.

The towering striker now targets a third belt that would cement his legacy as ONE Championship’s most dominant heavyweight. But Agdeve represents the type of unproven opponent capable of shocking the combat sports world.

Turkey’s undefeated prospect brings a flawless 17-0 record with 12 knockouts into his promotional debut. The 21-year-old phenom recently conquered the SENSHI Heavyweight Grand Prix, fighting three times in one evening to capture tournament gold.

Roman Kryklia faces undefeated challenger in Samet Agdeve

Roman Kryklia has dominated elite competition throughout his ONE Championship tenure, but youth and hunger create dangerous variables. The Ukrainian’s systematic destruction of former champions established him as the division’s undisputed king.

Agdeve carries the confidence of a fighter who has never experienced defeat. His European circuit dominance proved his readiness for the sport’s biggest stage, where knockout power and technical skill determine destiny.

The inaugural ONE Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title represents the missing piece in Kryklia’s collection. Victory would make him the first fighter to simultaneously hold championships in both heavyweight striking disciplines.

Meanwhile, Agdeve sees opportunity where others see impossibility. The Turkish star understands that promotional debuts against legendary champions create instant stardom for those brave enough to seize the moment.

This November clash promises to determine whether experience conquers youth or if a new era begins in ONE’s heavyweight kickboxing division. The inaugural championship belt awaits its first owner.