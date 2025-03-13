How Rodtang’s childhood struggles created an elite Muay Thai superstar 

When you think about fighters’ origins, they rarely emerge from comfort. They rise from hardship, desperation, necessity. Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s story exemplifies this truth.

“The Iron Man” faces Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

In 2025, Rodtang dominates Muay Thai, but his past tells a different story. He grew up selling scrap metal and playing football to help his family survive, embodying street-tough resilience.

Through relentless commitment to Muay Thai, he transformed into a global phenomenon—a future he never imagined possible.

“As a kid, I didn’t have a dream, really. I just dreamed of having enough to eat each day,” Rodtang said.

“I made some money from playing football. But it wasn’t much. I collected some scrap metal for recycling. Then, a friend mentioned I should try boxing. I made 300 [Thai Baht] in my first fight. I figured it would be a good way to make money at the time and a good solution to let me have a better life. So, I tried boxing.”

How Rodtang blocked out negativity to reach Muay Thai summit

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon discovered his Muay Thai potential early.

His unorthodox style attracted critics from day one. Each victory silenced doubters though. This mental fortress became his message to fans worldwide.

“I wanted to be a champion. So, I kept on training. At least, even though I wasn’t a champion at the time, I kept my own style of fighting that everyone liked,” Rodtang said.

“I now understand that no one should think negatively. Don’t tell yourself you can’t be better. If you choose a better path for yourself, you will be successful.”d