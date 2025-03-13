How Rodtang’s childhood struggles created an elite Muay Thai superstar 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 12, 2025

When you think about fighters’ origins, they rarely emerge from comfort. They rise from hardship, desperation, necessity. Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s story exemplifies this truth. 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon

“The Iron Man” faces Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 172 in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super-fight on Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. 

In 2025, Rodtang dominates Muay Thai, but his past tells a different story. He grew up selling scrap metal and playing football to help his family survive, embodying street-tough resilience. 

Through relentless commitment to Muay Thai, he transformed into a global phenomenon—a future he never imagined possible. 

“As a kid, I didn’t have a dream, really. I just dreamed of having enough to eat each day,” Rodtang said. 

“I made some money from playing football. But it wasn’t much. I collected some scrap metal for recycling. Then, a friend mentioned I should try boxing. I made 300 [Thai Baht] in my first fight. I figured it would be a good way to make money at the time and a good solution to let me have a better life. So, I tried boxing.”

How Rodtang blocked out negativity to reach Muay Thai summit

Former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon discovered his Muay Thai potential early. 

His unorthodox style attracted critics from day one. Each victory silenced doubters though. This mental fortress became his message to fans worldwide. 

“I wanted to be a champion. So, I kept on training. At least, even though I wasn’t a champion at the time, I kept my own style of fighting that everyone liked,” Rodtang said. 

“I now understand that no one should think negatively. Don’t tell yourself you can’t be better. If you choose a better path for yourself, you will be successful.”d  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship Rodtang Jitmuangnon Takeru Segawa

Related

Superlek Kiatmoo9 kicks Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane a “very different” fighter ahead of world title rematch with Superlek at ONE 172 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025
Rodtang Jitmuangnon
Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE 172: Rodtang dedicates upcoming Takeru super-fight to son 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

For the first time in Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s life, fighting isn’t just about him anymore.  

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues targets Phetjeeja in battle of atomweight world champions 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues retained her gold in emphatic fashion this past weekend. The Brazilian is remaining is fight mode, though, as she stalks a bigger challenge down the road. 

Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Rising Thai star gunning for future showdown with Superlek 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 11, 2025

Rising Thai striker Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon continued punching his way up the ONE Championship ranks. And the youngster is determined not to stop until he has the attention of a true sporting great. 

Nico Carrillo
Nico Carrillo

Nico Carrillo reveals what it was like training Georges St-Pierre 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 9, 2025

ONE Championship Muay Thai superstar Nico Carrillo is one of the hardest hitters in the world. Because of that, he’s been able to share his knowledge with some of the best martial artists in history.  

Tawanchai

Tawanchai reminds younger fighters on the come up to "be diligent"

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 9, 2025
Superlek Kiatmoo9
Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek opens up on life as Muay Thai superstar

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

For reigning two-sport, two-division ONE World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9, fame didn’t come easily. It followed a body of work stemming from over 170 fights. But it also wasn’t something he was ever fully prepared for.  

Kiamran Nabati
ONE Championship

Kiamran Nabati, Ferrari Fairtex suspended from ONE after testing positive for banned substances

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

ONE Championship has struck down the hammer on two of its Muay Thai fighters following positive tests for banned substances.   

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues unshaken by late-notice change of opponent at ONE Fight Night 29 

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 7, 2025

The road to ONE Fight Night 29 hasn’t been the smoothest for reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues. But she remains undeterred and unshaken. 

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals the person who inspired her to fight

BJPENN.COM Staff - March 6, 2025

Reigning ONE Women’s Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues is currently in the prime of her punching powers. But she believes she wouldn’t be here without her older sister.   