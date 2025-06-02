Patchy Mix takes aim at “journeyman” Mario Bautista ahead of UFC 316
Patchy Mix is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.
Mix is the former Bellator bantamweight champion, and he will make his debut on Saturday at UFC 316 against Bautista. It’s an intriguing matchup, and heading into the fight, Mix is confident he won’t just win his debut but will submit Bautista, as he doesn’t think highly of his opponent.
“Right here, when he rests, he won’t be able to rest against me,” Mix said on UFC Embedded. “If that kid can push him up against the fence, I think I can. I’m a f*****g three-time world champion, this guy is a journeyman fighter. I will f**k him up, bro, I’m going to f**k him up. I’ll submit him and I’ll submit whoever is teaching him jiu-jitsu, I’ll submit the whole crew.”
Patchy Mix is known for his grappling, and he has plenty of confidence that he will be able to take Mario Bautista down and submit him. He doesn’t believe Bautista has the skills to compete with him as he remains confident he won’t just win his debut, but will dominate.
Patchy Mix has eyes set on UFC gold
If Patchy Mix can beat Mario Bautista at UFC 316, he knows it will put him inside the top 10 at bantamweight.
Although this is his debut, Mix has confidence that he will be able to skyrocket up the bantamweight ranks and eventually win the belt.
“Two years ago, that was our first world title. I knocked a dude out in a minute, and I’m a submission guy,” Mix said. “It was my first knockout, it’s how I won a million dollars and my world title. Since then, we have won two more belts, and now we are over here and we are coming for this belt. We really want to win that UFC strap.”
Mix is 20-1 and coming off a split decision win over Magomed Magomedov to defend his Bellator belt. He’s currently on a seven-fight winning streak with notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, and Kyoji Horiguchi.
