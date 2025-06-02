Patchy Mix takes aim at “journeyman” Mario Bautista ahead of UFC 316

Patchy Mix is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Mix is the former Bellator bantamweight champion, and he will make his debut on Saturday at UFC 316 against Bautista. It’s an intriguing matchup, and heading into the fight, Mix is confident he won’t just win his debut but will submit Bautista, as he doesn’t think highly of his opponent.

“Right here, when he rests, he won’t be able to rest against me,” Mix said on UFC Embedded. “If that kid can push him up against the fence, I think I can. I’m a f*****g three-time world champion, this guy is a journeyman fighter. I will f**k him up, bro, I’m going to f**k him up. I’ll submit him and I’ll submit whoever is teaching him jiu-jitsu, I’ll submit the whole crew.”

Patchy Mix is known for his grappling, and he has plenty of confidence that he will be able to take Mario Bautista down and submit him. He doesn’t believe Bautista has the skills to compete with him as he remains confident he won’t just win his debut, but will dominate.