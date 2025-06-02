Patchy Mix takes aim at “journeyman” Mario Bautista ahead of UFC 316

By Cole Shelton - June 2, 2025

Patchy Mix is ready to make a statement in his UFC debut against Mario Bautista.

Patchy Mix

Mix is the former Bellator bantamweight champion, and he will make his debut on Saturday at UFC 316 against Bautista. It’s an intriguing matchup, and heading into the fight, Mix is confident he won’t just win his debut but will submit Bautista, as he doesn’t think highly of his opponent.

“Right here, when he rests, he won’t be able to rest against me,” Mix said on UFC Embedded. “If that kid can push him up against the fence, I think I can. I’m a f*****g three-time world champion, this guy is a journeyman fighter. I will f**k him up, bro, I’m going to f**k him up. I’ll submit him and I’ll submit whoever is teaching him jiu-jitsu, I’ll submit the whole crew.”

Patchy Mix is known for his grappling, and he has plenty of confidence that he will be able to take Mario Bautista down and submit him. He doesn’t believe Bautista has the skills to compete with him as he remains confident he won’t just win his debut, but will dominate.

Patchy Mix has eyes set on UFC gold

If Patchy Mix can beat Mario Bautista at UFC 316, he knows it will put him inside the top 10 at bantamweight.

Although this is his debut, Mix has confidence that he will be able to skyrocket up the bantamweight ranks and eventually win the belt.

“Two years ago, that was our first world title. I knocked a dude out in a minute, and I’m a submission guy,” Mix said. “It was my first knockout, it’s how I won a million dollars and my world title. Since then, we have won two more belts, and now we are over here and we are coming for this belt. We really want to win that UFC strap.”

Mix is 20-1 and coming off a split decision win over Magomed Magomedov to defend his Bellator belt. He’s currently on a seven-fight winning streak with notable wins over Sergio Pettis, Raufeon Stots, and Kyoji Horiguchi.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Mario Bautista Patchy Mix UFC

Related

Ciryl Gane, Dave Fotsing, UFC, MMA, BJJ, Francis Ngannou

22-year-old MMA prospect makes UFC heavyweight Ciryl Gane look tiny

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025
Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Jon Jones

UFC champ Jon Jones accused of performing ‘sexual act’ on male official

BJ Penn Staff - June 2, 2025

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy has fired an incendiary accusation at UFC star Jon Jones.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko expects superfight against Zhang Weili in her next fight

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025

UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko believes she’ll battle strawweight queen Zhang Weili in her next outing.

Alex Pereira
Don Frye

UFC legend Don Frye advises Alex Pereira not to make the same mistake that ruined his career: “I almost died”

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2025

UFC legend Don Frye has given Alex Pereira some advice as he prepares for a seemingly inevitable rematch with Magomed Ankalaev.

Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield, UFC Vegas 107, Cancellation, UFC
Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber issues statement, responds to Erin Blanchfield: "My life is not messy this is just a bad hand"

Chris Taylor - June 1, 2025

Maycee Barber has issued a statement and responded to Erin Blanchfield following last night’s UFC Vegas 107 main event cancellation.

Mateusz Gamrot

Mateusz Gamrot mocks ranked UFC lightweight for avoiding him

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025
Jon Jones press conference
UFC

UFC champion Jon Jones moving on from controversial pro MMA loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Jon Jones isn’t pounding the table to have his lone career defeat removed from his record.

Merab Dvalishvili, UFC, UFC 311, MMA, California State Athletic Commission
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 316 commentator thinks Merab Dvalishvili is the greatest bantamweight of all time

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

A top UFC commentator believes Merab Dvalishvili has already cemented himself as the greatest bantamweight of all time.

Arman Tsarukyan, UFC
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan eyes backup role for UFC 317 lightweight title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Arman Tsarukyan is throwing his name in the hat for backup roles if needed.

Sean O’Malley
UFC

Sean O’Malley reveals how long he hopes to keep fighting beyond UFC 316

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 1, 2025

Sean O’Malley hopes to extend his fighting career for as long as he can.