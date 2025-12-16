What’s next for Manel Kape and Brandon Royval after UFC Vegas 112?

By Cole Shelton - December 15, 2025
Manel Kape, UFC Vegas 112

The UFC held its final card of 2025 on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. In the main event, a pivotal flyweight bout went down as Manel Kape took on Brandon Royval in a potential No. 1 contender fight.

Entering the bout, Kape was riding a two-fight winning streak and was coming off a TKO win over Asu Almabayev. Royval, meanwhile, was coming off a decision loss to Joshua Van back in June.

Ultimately, it was Kape who won by first-round knockout as he landed a massive punch that dropped Royval before putting him out with a shot along the fence. Following UFC Vegas 112, here is what I think should be next for the flyweight contenders.

Manel Kape

Manel Kape was looking to make a statement on Saturday at UFC Vegas 112, and he did just that. Kape started his UFC tenure off 2-0, but since then, he’s 7-1 since then and is right in the title picture. His power is legit at flyweight, and he proved that again on Saturday with a first-round knockout over Royval.

With the win, Kape should be a top-five if not a top-three flyweight. With Alexandre Pantoja likely needing some time off, Kape very well should get the next title shot, even ahead of Tasturo Taira. Kape has a big following and can help sell a fight against Van, which would be a fun striking fight for however long it lasts.

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval was looking to put himself in the title picture at UFC Vegas 112, but he was knocked out in the first round by Manel Kape. It was a disappointing result for Royval, who didn’t get to show much, and he’s now back to the drawing board.

Royval will need some time off after the loss and will need to fight below him. A logical next fight is to face the winner of Alex Perez vs. Charles Johnson at UFC 324. Whoever wins that fight, especially if it’s Johnson, deserves a top-five guy. It’s also a step-down in competition for Royval, which he likely needs after UFC Vegas 112.

