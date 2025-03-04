Roberto Soldic wants ONE welterweight world champion Christian Lee next

Welterweight MMA star Roberto Soldic finally got off the mark in ONE Championship, and he has lofty ambitions of where he wants to go next.

“Robocop” served Dagi Arslanaliev the first knockout loss of his career at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, when he stopped him in the first round of their pivotal welterweight MMA clash.

With the devastating KO win, Soldic believes he has many paths to choose from. But he hopes to take the road that leads to a glistening, golden World Title opportunity against two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee.

“The future is mine,” Soldic said. “When I step into the cage, I will be a big problem for anyone. And I hope I fight for the title.”