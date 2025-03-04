Roberto Soldic wants ONE welterweight world champion Christian Lee next
Welterweight MMA star Roberto Soldic finally got off the mark in ONE Championship, and he has lofty ambitions of where he wants to go next.
“Robocop” served Dagi Arslanaliev the first knockout loss of his career at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, when he stopped him in the first round of their pivotal welterweight MMA clash.
With the devastating KO win, Soldic believes he has many paths to choose from. But he hopes to take the road that leads to a glistening, golden World Title opportunity against two-weight ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee.
“The future is mine,” Soldic said. “When I step into the cage, I will be a big problem for anyone. And I hope I fight for the title.”
Chatri Sityodtong wants more from Roberto Soldic before World Title talks
Roberto Soldic and his first-round annihilation of Dagi Arslanaliev at ONE 171 floored ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong as well
Sityodtong has been singing the Croatian’s praises since signing him back in 2022.
Soldic’s tenure didn’t get off to a great start after a no-contest in his debut and a defeat in his sophomore appearance against Zebaztian Kadestam, but the ONE boss believes fans finally saw the real “Robocop” live and in living color in Qatar.
Sityodtong recognizes that a performance of that caliber could warrant entry into the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title picture. However, he wants to see Soldic rack up a few more notable victories and show even more of his prowess before those discussions go any further.
“This is what I think fans around the world can now see; his monster one-punch KO power. And I’ve seen a lot of incredible strikers, but that left hand is a bomb,” Sityodtong said.
“But obviously, Kadestam took it very well in Denver. So I definitely want to see a rematch, but I definitely also want to see a potential title shot. So I need to talk to the team.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
