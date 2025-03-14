Pereira’s coaches comment on loss

“We had this defeat, but in my opinion he won,” Teixeira said. “He lost on points, so now we go back to the drawing board and adjust a few things, train hard and go back and get this rematch and make history. Poatan has made history before, and he will make history again. He’s a great warrior and I’m very proud of him.”

“Life is made of ups and downs, and those ups and downs are what make us who we are on this journey to our goal,” Cruz said. “We’ll come back stronger, regroup as a team. The vibe was great this week. We have no excuses. ‘Poatan’ was fine, and I think he won the fight. This is a stumble, not a fall, and it will only make him stronger, our team stronger. Humans evolve more in times of adversity. Rivalries make us grow.

“It went (Ankalaev’s) way this time, so we’ll train more, study more, get better to deliver you a better version of ‘Poatan’ – more mean. What this guy’s done was make it worse for him because now he’ll fight ‘Poatan 2.0.’ It’s happened to ‘Poatan’ before. It’s not the first time, and a true champion is the one that stumbles but continues moving forward and reconquers it. ‘Poatan’ will reconquer the belt in the rematch. (He’ll be) a more mean version, and our team will be on a level that is higher than it already is.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting