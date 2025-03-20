UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev claims he has already accepted date for next fight

By Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that he’s already accepted a date for his next fight.

Magomed Ankalaev

As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the new king of the light heavyweight division. He earned that title as a result of his triumph over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 which, while not 100% emphatic, certainly emphasized that he is operating at a brand new level right now – and that he deserves to be wearing the gold.

RELATED: Dricus Du Plessis frustrated he lost “the biggest payday of my life” with Alex Pereira losing at UFC 313

As we look ahead to the future, nobody really knows what’s going to be next for Ankalaev. Some believe he’ll defend the strap against Pereira in an immediate rematch, whereas others wonder whether or not something different could be on the horizon for him. Either way, there’s a lot to consider moving forward.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev surprised many by suggesting he has already accepted a proposed date for his next outing in the Octagon.

Ankalaev is ready

“I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour #BigANK”

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of his work, there’s no denying that Ankalaev is trying to make himself more a draw. Whether or not it works, of course, is something we’ll have to wait and see.

Who do you believe Magomed Ankalaev will battle next in the UFC? Do you have a preference for an opponent? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad

Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025
Leon Edwards, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC London, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +130 underdog while the American is a -166 favorite on FanDuel.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen reacts to Sean O'Malley likely getting next UFC title shot: "I just wanted to fight him"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Cory Sandhagen has no issue with Sean O’Malley getting the next UFC bantamweight title shot.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira remains interested in 'BMF' title rematch against Max Holloway: "BMF belt is the only thing missing"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira badly wants a rematch with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway.

Dana White, TKO Boxing

Purse structure released for TKO boxing, tops out at $750k

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025
Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad goes off on Jon Jones: 'Just another bum in the shower'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has had enough of Jon Jones.

Kayla Harrison
Megan Anderson

Former UFC title challenger questions Kayla Harrison's longevity in bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

One ex-UFC contender doesn’t see Kayla Harrison fighting at 135 pounds for much longer.

Reinier De Ridder
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier De Ridder explains why he likes Bo Nickal booking for UFC Des Moines

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Bo Nickal wasn’t Reinier De Ridder’s first choice for his next opponent, but he has no complaints.

Merab Dvalishvili, Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Sean O'Malley, Henry Cejudo, UFC, MMA
Jose Aldo

UFC champ Merab Dvalishvili ranks his last five opponents from hardest to easiest

BJ Penn Staff - March 19, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili is on one of the best runs in MMA right now, with wins over a host of former champions and undefeated contenders behind him.