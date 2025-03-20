UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev claims he has already accepted date for next fight
UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that he’s already accepted a date for his next fight.
As we know, Magomed Ankalaev is the new king of the light heavyweight division. He earned that title as a result of his triumph over Alex Pereira at UFC 313 which, while not 100% emphatic, certainly emphasized that he is operating at a brand new level right now – and that he deserves to be wearing the gold.
As we look ahead to the future, nobody really knows what’s going to be next for Ankalaev. Some believe he’ll defend the strap against Pereira in an immediate rematch, whereas others wonder whether or not something different could be on the horizon for him. Either way, there’s a lot to consider moving forward.
In a recent tweet, Ankalaev surprised many by suggesting he has already accepted a proposed date for his next outing in the Octagon.
I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour #BigANK
Ankalaev is ready
“I have a date and I accepted already, I hope my opponent will accept too. This time there will be no 5 rounds, I don’t get paid by the hour #BigANK”
Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of his work, there’s no denying that Ankalaev is trying to make himself more a draw. Whether or not it works, of course, is something we’ll have to wait and see.
Who do you believe Magomed Ankalaev will battle next in the UFC? Do you have a preference for an opponent? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
