The Rock reflects on playing Mark Kerr despite box office flop: ‘This film has changed my life’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has opened up about playing Mark Kerr for The Smashing Machine.

The Rock took on the role of the UFC fighter as the movie is based on his life. Kerr was a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament champion and also competed in Pride. However, he dealt with substance abuse, but despite that, he was one of the best wrestlers and grapplers of his time, as he’s a four-time ADCC champion and is also a NCAA wrestling champ.

The Rock has been praised for his portrayal of Kerr, but the movie was a box office flop. For the opening weekend, the movie made just $6 million. Following the opening weekend box office sales being released, The Rock took to Instagram to reflect on his time playing Kerr.

“From deep in my grateful bones, thank you to everyone who has watched “The Smashing Machine,” The Rock wrote. “In our storytelling world, you can’t control box office results — but what I realized you can control is your performance, and your commitment to completely disappear and go elsewhere. And I will always run to that opportunity.

“It was my honor to transform in this role for my director Benny Safdie @bowedtie. Thank you brother for believing in me. Truth is this film has changed my life. With deep gratitude, respect and radical empathy, DJ,” The Rock added.

Despite The Smashing Machine not doing as well at the box office as expected, The Rock is pleased with how the movie came out and getting to show the world Mark Kerr’s story.

Dana White praises The Rock for ‘The Smashing Machine’ Movie

Not only was The Rock happy with his role, but so too was UFC CEO Dana White.

White says he usually isn’t a fan of fight movies as he thinks they are corny or aren’t accurate. But he felt like this movie did a great job making it feel real and showcasing Kerr’s life.

“So, ‘The Rock’ flew out to Vegas and showed it to me first, and it’s unbelievable,” White said to ‘Access Hollywood…’ The movie is incredible, I’m happy for him. He’s finally gonna get the credit for his acting skills – and people that they put in the movie, that I thought was pretty brave, because they don’t have a lot of acting experience, they killed it too. Everybody in this movie does a great job. And believe me when I tell you, I’m not here to sell ‘The Smashing Machine.’ You know, I tell you straight up I don’t like a lot of the fight movies.”

The Smashing Machine still remains in theaters.