Diego Paez ready for rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: “Feels like destiny” 

Diego Paez has been dreaming for an opportunity to compete in ONE Championship. Now that he’s only days away from his debut, he doesn’t plan on letting it pass him by.

The Colombian-American meets old foe Sean Climaco in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event airs this Friday, February 7, from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

For any rising star in Muay Thai, reaching the world’s largest martial arts organization is a huge goal. The same is no exception with Paez. The 31-year-old has always felt like it’s where he belongs.

So when he rematches his fellow American this weekend, he’s ready to prove he’s right where he should be.

“It feels like destiny. I’ve always wanted to fight on the world stage to prove not only to myself but to my students and my family that you can do it, and you can be who you want to be as long as you believe and put in the work,” Paez said.

“For me, this is a huge one because there’s history with Sean Climaco and I’ve been trying to fight for ONE for a while.”