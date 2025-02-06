Diego Paez ready for rematch at ONE Fight Night 28: “Feels like destiny”
Diego Paez has been dreaming for an opportunity to compete in ONE Championship. Now that he’s only days away from his debut, he doesn’t plan on letting it pass him by.
The Colombian-American meets old foe Sean Climaco in a flyweight Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 28: Prajanchai vs. Barboza. The event airs this Friday, February 7, from Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.
For any rising star in Muay Thai, reaching the world’s largest martial arts organization is a huge goal. The same is no exception with Paez. The 31-year-old has always felt like it’s where he belongs.
So when he rematches his fellow American this weekend, he’s ready to prove he’s right where he should be.
“It feels like destiny. I’ve always wanted to fight on the world stage to prove not only to myself but to my students and my family that you can do it, and you can be who you want to be as long as you believe and put in the work,” Paez said.
“For me, this is a huge one because there’s history with Sean Climaco and I’ve been trying to fight for ONE for a while.”
Diego Paez promises to win one back at ONE Fight Night 28
Five years after their first meeting, Colombian-American Muay Thai star Diego Paez finally gets to complete the trilogy with fierce rival Sean Climaco this weekend.
The strikers crossed paths in 2020. There, Climaco scored a knockout win over Paez. Then in the rematch, the promotional newcomer had a better night in the office as he dropped his compatriot. But the contest was razor-close and the outcome was ruled a majority draw.
The duo have both evolved tenfold ever since, doing more than enough respectively to reach ONE Championship. But with that said, Climaco has had multiple chances to show what he’s about. Now Paez believes it’s his turn.
The tattooed tangler has never been able to register a win over his compatriot. But on the biggest stage in the biggest battle of his life, Paez is determined to show his level and get things off to a flying start at ONE Fight Night 28.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Kamaru Usman advises Israel Adesanya to follow Anderson Silva’s approach after latest loss at UFC Saudi Arabia
Topics:Diego Paez ONE Championship Sean Climaco