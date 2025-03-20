Marat Grigorian gunning for knockout versus Kaito Ono 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - March 19, 2025

Accomplished featherweight kickboxing star Marat Grigorian senses that a knockdown, drag out war is on hand against Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang 

Marat Grigorian

The Armenian striker faces the promotional newcomer in a highly anticipated featherweight kickboxing outing this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena. 

A veteran of over 80 professional bouts, Grigorian has accumulated a wealth of experience in his time in the ring. But that doesn’t mean he’s taking Kaito lightly.  

The Japanese star will make his debut at ONE 172 in front of his compatriots, so he’ll want to get up and running in great fashion.  

However, Grigorian isn’t here to simply make up the numbers. He promises to take the fight to Kaito from the first bell, and he anticipates another highlight-reel knockout finish is on the horizon. 

“Kaito may surprise me. But with this mindset, I think it will be me who surprises him. I never take anyone lightly, and that is the same respect I bring into this fight against Kaito,” Grigorian said. 

“I expect a war, a knockout. I see an interesting fight taking place. It will steal the show.” 

Marat Grigorian believes he’s on a different level than Kaito Ono

Marat Grigorian has faced the very best on hand in ONE Championship’s featherweight kickboxing division. He’s defeated Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Abdelali Zahidi, and has even gone to war with reigning king Superbon on numerous occasions. 

While he isn’t taking anything away from Kaito Ono’s skill set, Grigorian believes he’s faced the best that the world has to offer – something he feels the Japanese newcomer has not. 

So when it comes down to the finer margins, Grigorian believes that experience is what will separate them at ONE 172. 

“Kaito is a complete fighter. He’s really fast. He has really good speed. He has good skills,” Grigorian assessed.  

“But I don’t think he’s had that many good opponents in his career. I think I’ll be on a different level than him.” 

