Marat Grigorian gunning for knockout versus Kaito Ono 

Accomplished featherweight kickboxing star Marat Grigorian senses that a knockdown, drag out war is on hand against Kaito Ono at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

The Armenian striker faces the promotional newcomer in a highly anticipated featherweight kickboxing outing this Sunday, March 23, inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena.

A veteran of over 80 professional bouts, Grigorian has accumulated a wealth of experience in his time in the ring. But that doesn’t mean he’s taking Kaito lightly.

The Japanese star will make his debut at ONE 172 in front of his compatriots, so he’ll want to get up and running in great fashion.

However, Grigorian isn’t here to simply make up the numbers. He promises to take the fight to Kaito from the first bell, and he anticipates another highlight-reel knockout finish is on the horizon.

“Kaito may surprise me. But with this mindset, I think it will be me who surprises him. I never take anyone lightly, and that is the same respect I bring into this fight against Kaito,” Grigorian said.

“I expect a war, a knockout. I see an interesting fight taking place. It will steal the show.”