Leon Edwards’ coach blames Belal Muhammad defeat on 5am fight time

UFC star Leon Edwards’ coach has once again questioned the 5am start time from his defeat to Belal Muhammad last year.

As we know, in his most recent fight, Leon Edwards lost the UFC welterweight championship. After beating Kamaru Usman for the belt before successfully defending it twice, ‘Rocky’ fell short against Belal Muhammad in London. Now, this year, he’ll fight in the English capital once again when he locks horns with Sean Brady on Saturday night.

One of the factors behind his loss, in the eyes of Edwards, was the fact he had to compete at 5am as the UFC refused to air the London card at a normal local time.

Now, Edwards’ coach has given his thoughts on that particular topic.