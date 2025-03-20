Leon Edwards’ coach blames Belal Muhammad defeat on 5am fight time

By Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC star Leon Edwards’ coach has once again questioned the 5am start time from his defeat to Belal Muhammad last year.

Leon Edwards

As we know, in his most recent fight, Leon Edwards lost the UFC welterweight championship. After beating Kamaru Usman for the belt before successfully defending it twice, ‘Rocky’ fell short against Belal Muhammad in London. Now, this year, he’ll fight in the English capital once again when he locks horns with Sean Brady on Saturday night.

RELATED: Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

One of the factors behind his loss, in the eyes of Edwards, was the fact he had to compete at 5am as the UFC refused to air the London card at a normal local time.

Now, Edwards’ coach has given his thoughts on that particular topic.

Edwards’ coach speaks out

“There were some major factors leading up to the fight, forget the minor injury apart,” Lovell said on “The Ariel Helwani Show.”. “In England, when have you ever heard of a sportsman performing 6 o’clock in the morning? It’s never been heard of before, and no doubt you’ll never hear of it again.

“It was just a freaky moment in time, and Leon had to deal with it. To lose to Belal in the fashion he lost to him, the world knows he’s a lot better than that. We know. Most and foremost, he knows he’s better than that. Yeah, it was a major setback, but we’re on the road back to gold. What more can I say to that?”

“It’s a bitter pill to swallow, but I take nothing from Belal,” Lovell said. “He won, he waited his time like Leon did, so let him make the most of it. Fair play to him, but it’s a bitter pill for me to swallow for the simple fact of how Leon lost it, the lackluster effort for whatever reason because we all know that was, what, 30, 35, 40 percent of Leon Edwards that night?”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Colby Covington UFC weigh-in

UFC commentator believes Colby Covington is struggling to maintain MAGA persona

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev
UFC

UFC champion Magomed Ankalaev claims he has already accepted date for next fight

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has claimed that he’s already accepted a date for his next fight.

Belal Muhammad
Leon Edwards

Video: Belal Muhammad leaves hilarious happy birthday message for Leon Edwards fan

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has left an amusing happy birthday message for a Leon Edwards fan.

Leon Edwards, Sean Brady
Sean Brady

Pro fighters make their picks for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

In the main event of UFC London, former UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards will take on Sean Brady. Heading into the fight, Edwards is a +130 underdog while the American is a -166 favorite on FanDuel.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Belal Muhammad shares prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad has shared his prediction for Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady at UFC London.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley

Cory Sandhagen reacts to Sean O'Malley likely getting next UFC title shot: "I just wanted to fight him"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025
Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira remains interested in 'BMF' title rematch against Max Holloway: "BMF belt is the only thing missing"

Josh Evanoff - March 19, 2025

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira badly wants a rematch with ‘BMF’ titleholder Max Holloway.

Dana White, TKO Boxing
UFC

Purse structure released for TKO boxing, tops out at $750k

Cole Shelton - March 19, 2025

The purse structure for TKO boxing has been revealed.

Tom Aspinall Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall's dad goes off on Jon Jones: 'Just another bum in the shower'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

Tom Aspinall’s father has had enough of Jon Jones.

Kayla Harrison
Megan Anderson

Former UFC title challenger questions Kayla Harrison's longevity in bantamweight division

Fernando Quiles Jr. - March 19, 2025

One ex-UFC contender doesn’t see Kayla Harrison fighting at 135 pounds for much longer.