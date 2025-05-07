UFC champ Dricus Du Plessis reveals ‘two potential dates’ on the table for Khamzat Chimaev fight

By BJ Penn Staff - May 7, 2025

UFC fans have been waiting to see Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev fight for months. From the sounds of it, the wait is almost over.

Dricus du Plessis, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, MMA

South Africa’s Du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. He won the belt with a close decision win over Sean Strickland last year, and has since defended it twice. First, he submitted former champ Israel Adesanya. Then, he defeated Strickland with a far more decisive decision win in a rematch.

While there is a growing list of contenders waiting for cracks at Du Plessis, it’s been clear for some time the Russia’s Chimaev is next. The undefeated contender is riding a brutal submission victory over Robert Whittaker, which made him more or less undeniable.

However, there’s been plenty of mystery as to when this fight will actually happen.

Du Plessis has finally cleared the air a bit.

Speaking on the Sias Du Plessis Show, the UFC middleweight champ revealed there are two fights on the table for the fight with Chimaev. Nothing is signed just yet, he said, but he’s confident it will be happen in the next four months.

“We have a potential of two dates,” Du Plessis said. “I already agreed to both.

“The announcement will be made soon,” he added. “It’s gonna be happening in the next couple of months. Maximum four months. Nothing’s signed, but I’ve already agreed to any date.”

Who will win a Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight?

Prior to his middleweight championship run, Du Plessis picked up wins over a number of reputable fighters in Whittaker, Darren Till, and Derek Brunson. He has not lost since he was defeated by current ONE Championship star Roberto Soldic in 2018.

Chimaev is currently sitting at 14-0. In addition to his win over Whittaker, he has beaten notables like Kamaru Usman (on short-notice), Gilbert Burns, and Kevin Holland, having competed at welterweight and middleweight.

Fans will surely be divided on the outcome of their fight, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most competitive matchups the UFC can make right now.

