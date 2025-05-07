UFC champ Dricus Du Plessis reveals ‘two potential dates’ on the table for Khamzat Chimaev fight

UFC fans have been waiting to see Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev fight for months. From the sounds of it, the wait is almost over.

South Africa’s Du Plessis is the reigning UFC middleweight champion. He won the belt with a close decision win over Sean Strickland last year, and has since defended it twice. First, he submitted former champ Israel Adesanya. Then, he defeated Strickland with a far more decisive decision win in a rematch.

While there is a growing list of contenders waiting for cracks at Du Plessis, it’s been clear for some time the Russia’s Chimaev is next. The undefeated contender is riding a brutal submission victory over Robert Whittaker, which made him more or less undeniable.

However, there’s been plenty of mystery as to when this fight will actually happen.

Du Plessis has finally cleared the air a bit.

Speaking on the Sias Du Plessis Show, the UFC middleweight champ revealed there are two fights on the table for the fight with Chimaev. Nothing is signed just yet, he said, but he’s confident it will be happen in the next four months.

“We have a potential of two dates,” Du Plessis said. “I already agreed to both.

“The announcement will be made soon,” he added. “It’s gonna be happening in the next couple of months. Maximum four months. Nothing’s signed, but I’ve already agreed to any date.”