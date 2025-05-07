UFC 315 fighter out for revenge after Canadians boo US anthem: ‘Somebody’s going to have to pay’

Charles Radtke will be looking for revenge at UFC 315.

UFC 315 goes down this Saturday in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Radtke will be back in action on the undercard, taking on Canadian welterweight contender Mike Malott.

While Malott has not done anything to personally insult Radtke, it seems the country of Canada has.

Things are a little tense between Canada and the United States at the moment. Thats thanks in large part to tariffs introduced by US President Donald Trump, though things may be cooling off a bit after Trump met with new Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney this week.

Regardless, things got heated enough that an arena full of Canadian hockey fans booed during the US national anthem at the final of the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

That did not go over well with Radtke, and he’ll be looking to take his frustrations out on his UFC 315 opponent.

“I don’t give a s**t about hockey,” Radtke said at UFC 315 media day (via MMA Fighting). “That’s not my gig. But what I do hold dear is I grew up on a bison ranch with my grandfather, who’s a Sergeant Major in the Marine Corps, and when you all booed the national anthem, somebody’s going to have to pay for that. Somebody had said, ‘Oh, well you booed them the week after.’ Doesn’t make it right.

“So inevitably I take that to heart because every year I would change 50 flags going up our driveway, so you’re going to see the results of it.