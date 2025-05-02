Undefeated MMA star Ilia Topuria confirms date for next UFC fight
Ilia Topuria has confirmed the date for his next UFC fight.
Spain’s Topuria is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA at the moment. He has been particularly impressive in his last two fights.
After a perfect 14-0 start to his career, he was granted a crack at long-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski early last year. Despite Volkanovski’s reputation as one of the best fighters ever, Topuria knocked him out in the second-round to claim the featherweight belt. Later in the year, he defended his new title against yet another featherweight legend in Max Holloway. He ultimately became the first man to stop the Hawaiian legend with strikes, tallying his first title defense in the process.
After those wins, Topuria was on top of the world at featherweight. However, he then shocked fans by relinquishing his belt with plans to move permanently up to lightweight.
We’ve been wondering ever since who and when Topuria will fight in his new division. While his next opponent is still a mystery, the former featherweight champion has now confirmed that he will fight at UFC 317 on June 28.
Topuria announced his plans on social media.
“I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th,” Topuria said in Spanish.
Ilia Topuria has announced he at UFC 317 on June 28th.
“I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th.”
All the remains a mystery is the identity of his opponent at International Fight Week.
While we now have a date for the next Ilia Topuria fight in the Octagon, fans will have to continue speculating who he’ll fight. His top choice is clearly lightweight champion and pound-for-pound No. 1 Islam Makhachev. However, Makhachev also has his eyes on a second title. He is clearly waiting to see who wins the welterweight belt when Belal Muhammad takes on Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 next weekend. Muhammad is his friend, but if Della Maddalena wins, it seems likely that Makhachev will move up to welterweight, depriving Topuria of the lightweight super fight he desires.
The good news is that there are other options for Topuria. Those include former lightweight champ Charles Oliveira, and top contenders Justin Gaethje and Arman Tsarukyan. Time will tell.
