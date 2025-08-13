Dana White discusses Joe Rogan’s UFC future following new TV deal

By Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Joe Rogan in the promotion after their new TV deal was announced.

Joe Rogan

Throughout the course of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s history, Joe Rogan has been an ever-present member of the company. He has been on the call for the majority of the UFC’s major moments and even now, he is still a regular commentator for them. While some aren’t a big fan of his style, others recognize just how many eyes he’s been able to bring to the sport of mixed martial arts.

RELATED: Georges St-Pierre believes new UFC-Paramount deal will be bad for fighters

As we know, the UFC recently announced a brand new TV deal with Paramount. There have been plenty of questions circulating regarding what that means for different parts of the business, and as it turns out, that includes some people questioning what the future holds for Joe Rogan.

In a recent podcast appearance, however, Dana White cleared things up and made it clear that this deal does nothing to impact Rogan or the commentary team.

White discusses Rogan’s UFC future

“Everything is good for Joe Rogan,” White said. “Joe Rogan has no problems in life whatsoever. Joe Rogan was doing great before the deal; he’s going to do just fine after the deal.

“Listen, Joe Rogan isn’t here at the UFC because of the money. He did the first 12 events for free. Joe Rogan has a time problem; that’s the only thing Joe has.

“If Joe didn’t have a time problem, he’d even be doing the Fight Nights. S—, he’d be at the Contender Series!”

“Everything is staying the same as far as the team goes,” White clarified.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Are you a big fan of Joe Rogan on commentary? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Joe Rogan UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC legend gives his thoughts on why Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling is so good

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025
Michael Chandler UFC fight
UFC

Michael Chandler gives his thoughts on new TV deal's impact on fighter pay

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC fighter Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on how the promotion’s new TV deal could impact fighter pay.

Dana White, UFC, MMA
UFC

Dana White reveals UFC performance bonuses will increase following Paramount deal

Harry Kettle - August 13, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has revealed that UFC performance bonuses will increase following their recent Paramount TV deal announcement.

Diego Ferreira
Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira looking to 'meet in the middle and throw down' with King Green at UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Diego Ferreira is expecting a fan-friendly fight in his return to the Octagon at UFC 319.

Georges St-Pierre
UFC

Georges St-Pierre believes UFC's deal with Paramount will be 'terrible for the fighters'

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025

Georges St-Pierre isn’t a fan of the UFC’s broadcast deal with Paramount and CBS.

Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira shares prediction for potential Ilia Topuria vs Arman Tsarukyan title fight

Cole Shelton - August 12, 2025
Roman Dolidze
UFC

Roman Dolidze speaks out following UFC Vegas 109 loss to Anthony Hernandez

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Roman Dolidze was stopped at the conclusion of UFC Vegas 109, and he’s issued a statement in the aftermath.

Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis shares interesting UFC Paris prediction for Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Dricus du Plessis could be facing the winner of Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho, and he’s made a prediction.

Alexander Volkanovski, Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria
Alex Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski gets stern warning from UFC 319 debutant: 'I'm going to take him out'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 12, 2025

Alexander Volkanovski is used to having a target on his back, and one UFC 319 fighter has fired a warning shot.

Charles Oliveira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier questions Charles Oliveira's quick turnaround for UFC Rio main event

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned Charles Oliveira’s quick turnaround at UFC Rio following his recent KO loss.