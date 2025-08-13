Dana White discusses Joe Rogan’s UFC future following new TV deal

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Joe Rogan in the promotion after their new TV deal was announced.

Throughout the course of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s history, Joe Rogan has been an ever-present member of the company. He has been on the call for the majority of the UFC’s major moments and even now, he is still a regular commentator for them. While some aren’t a big fan of his style, others recognize just how many eyes he’s been able to bring to the sport of mixed martial arts.

As we know, the UFC recently announced a brand new TV deal with Paramount. There have been plenty of questions circulating regarding what that means for different parts of the business, and as it turns out, that includes some people questioning what the future holds for Joe Rogan.

In a recent podcast appearance, however, Dana White cleared things up and made it clear that this deal does nothing to impact Rogan or the commentary team.