Khamzat Chimaev reveals injury-ridden timeline for first UFC title defense

UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev will go under the knife before targeting his return to the Octagon next year.

After defeating Dricus du Plessis earlier this year at UFC 319, UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev is eying the top contenders as his title reign kicks off. There’s no shortage of potential opponents for Chimaev’s first fight as champion, including Nassourdine Imavov and surging star Anthony Hernandez.

Chimaev, who remains unbeaten in his professional MMA career, put on a dominant performance against Du Plessis to win the UFC middleweight title. The fight put an abrupt end to Du Plessis’s title reign and stopped his pursuit of middleweight GOAT status.

Since UFC 319, Chimaev has been linked to several potential names for his first middleweight title defense, including Imavov and Hernandez. But the middleweight title picture may have to continue without Chimaev after the champ suffered an injury shortly after his title victory.

Khamzat Chimaev aiming for mid-2026 return for first UFC title defense

In a recent interview with Adam Zubayraev, Chimaev revealed a minor injury that has postponed his timeline for his first title defense.

“My return? After Ramadan. Right now I have a small operation on my foot, I’ll step away from training for a few weeks, heal it.

“So we’ll prepare [for a fight] after Ramadan. Whoever they give me, that’s who I’ll face.”

Ramadan will wrap up in March, meaning Chimaev’s return timeline is tentatively targeted for sometime between May and July of next year. This allows the division’s top contenders to determine Chimaev’s next opponent, including a potential showdown between Hernandez and former middleweight champ Sean Strickland.

It doesn’t sound like Chimaev’s injury may lead to the UFC matchmakers booking an interim middleweight title fight amid his absence from competition. In the meantime, Chimaev will continue to watch from the sidelines as a No. 1 contender emerges.