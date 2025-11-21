Ian Machado Garry explains why he was critical of JDM’s performance at UFC 322

Ian Machado Garry has dished on why he criticized Jack Della Maddalena’s UFC 322 performance against Islam Makhachev.

Maddalena was hoping to maintain his hold on the UFC Welterweight Championship walking out of Madison Square Garden in New York City. Instead, he was dominated and controlled for five rounds by former UFC lightweight titleholder Makhachev. It was a unanimous decision loss for “JDM,” who will now have to go back to the gym and reassess.

During an interview with Newsweek Sports, Garry revealed why he’s been publicly critical of Maddalena’s efforts.

“I was just shocked with how unprepared Jack and his team looked,” Garry said. “I, as a fight fan and as a spectator, couldn’t tell you what Jack’s plan was. You know exactly what you’re going to get from someone like Islam Makhachev. So, it was ridiculous, but I promise you now when I get a chance to compete against Islam Makhachev, I’ll be ready, I’ll be prepared, and I’ll go out there and do what needs to be done to get that belt off him.”

Garry has his own business to handle on Saturday. He will share the Octagon with Belal Muhammad in the UFC Qatar co-main event. “The Future” believes it’s a big opportunity for him to have a stand out performance and possibly catapult himself to a title opportunity.

Garry last fought back in April, defeating Carlos Prates via unanimous decision. It was a solid bounce back win for “The Future,” who had been coming off a competitive, but unanimous decision loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

The 170-pound weight class has emerged as a competitive division with one dominant champion at the top. Garry believes UFC Qatar will elevate him right near the top of the UFC welterweight title picture.

Stick with BJPenn.com for coverage of UFC Qatar on Saturday.