Khamzat Chimaev responds to Nassourdine Imavov, shares timeline for UFC title fight

Khamzat Chimaev appears to have an opponent for his first career UFC title defense.

Chimaev (15-0 MMA) captured the promotion’s coveted middleweight title at August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago, earning a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Dricus du Plessis.

Following that impressive win, many fans and pundits wondered who would be next for ‘Borz’, as the 185lbs division currently boasts a number of top contenders including Nassourdine Imavov, Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez.

While many fans hoped that Khamzat Chimaev would be able to make a quick turnaround, the newly crowned middleweight champ recently revealed that he had suffered an injury that will keep him out of action until mid-2026.

With that said, it doesn’t appear that Dana White and company have any plans of making an interim title fight, as Nassourdine Imavov revealed that he recently had a great conversation with the promotional officials and plans on waiting for Chimaev to get healthy.

I’m not used to waiting, but this time I have to — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) November 27, 2025

“Had a good conversation with UFC, I told them, Title shot only! If we have to wait, we’ll wait. No distractions, no detours, Great things require great preparation. Make no mistake, I’ll be ready! I’m not used to waiting, but this time I have to.”

Khamzat Chimaev clearly caught wind of Imavov’s tweets, as ‘Borz’ proceeded to issue the following cautionary warning to ‘The Sniper’.

See you after Ramadan @imavov1 🤫

You have time work on your wrestling Bratishka 😁 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) November 27, 2025

“See you after Ramadan @imavov1🤫 You have time work on your wrestling Bratishka 😁”

Nassourdine Imavov (17-4 MMA) currently boasts a five-fight winning streak, which includes victories over Brendan Allen, Israel Adesanya and Caio Borralho.

Do you think Imavov has the arsenal required to dethrone undefeated UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev?