Former ONE MMA World Champion praises “hardworking” protege Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu ahead of ONE Fight Night 38

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 30, 2025
Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu

Former ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Narantungalag Jadambaa will watch his longtime protege Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu challenge for the ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 36-year-old Mongolian faces reigning ruler Fabricio Andrade in the main event, representing a passing-of-the-torch moment for the 49-year-old legend who shaped Mongolia’s fighting spirit for decades.

Baatarkhuu emerged from Mongolia’s rugged wrestling culture and carved his path through grit, heart, and relentless consistency. Jadambaa recognized those qualities from day one. Seeing his student headline against the Brazilian knockout artist fills the former champion with deep pride. He believes the Physical Asia gym star has all the tools necessary to shock the world, and that this title challenge represents the natural result of years of sacrifice and unwavering discipline.

The clearest sign that Baatarkhuu was destined for greatness came during his clash with previously undefeated Filipino phenom Jhanlo Mark Sangiao at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023. That night, he didn’t just hand the surging star his first professional loss. Baatarkhuu stayed composed under pressure, absorbed big shots, executed a slick kimura in the second round, and walked away with fifty thousand dollars in bonus money from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“The most important advantage Enkh-Orgil has is that he is persistent and hardworking. He is hardworking and honest,” he said. “Eleven years after I became World Champion, in the very organization where I held the title, my trainee Enkh-Orgil has earned the opportunity to fight for the championship belt. I’m personally very happy about this.”

Narantungalag Jadambaa spotted Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu’s championship potential early

The victory over Mark Jhanlo Sangiao proved Narantungalag Jadambaa’s assessment correct. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu already possessed the poise, toughness, and instincts required to thrive on the global stage at the very highest level. That performance validated everything the former champion had seen in training. It also convinced him his protege belonged among the bantamweight elite.

Standing across from Baatarkhuu is one of the most dangerous champions in the sport today. Fabricio Andrade has torn through ONE Championship with unmatched precision. He smashed his way through two brutal encounters with former divisional king John Lineker to capture the bantamweight crown. The Brazilian kingpin then defended the belt with a stunning 42-second knockout of Kwon Won Il in their rematch at ONE 170 this past January.

With an eight-bout undefeated run in the promotion’s MMA ranks, Andrade has evolved into a champion who rarely leaves openings. He pushes every opponent to their absolute limit before completely breaking them. To Jadambaa, that only magnifies the scale of the opportunity ahead and the significance of what victory would mean for Mongolia’s fighting legacy.

“Of course, his opponent is a strong and skilled champion. I hope that as a result of consistent training, he will win,” he said.

“The moment I’m most proud of is when he won his match against Sangiao and earned a US$50,000 bonus. The opponent was a strong guy, and he was undefeated at the time. Then, Enkh-Orgil followed his plan and endured a heavy blow as well. But I’m happy he went out there and won fairly. I was thrilled that he had accomplished his big goal.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu ONE Championship

Related

Fabricio Andrade

How Fabricio Andrade built a ONE World Championship dynasty one finish at a time

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025
Jeremy Miado
ONE Championship

Jeremy Miado to test flyweight momentum against surging finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025

Filipino striker Jeremy Miado faces surging Uzbek finisher Avazbek Kholmirzaev in flyweight MMA action at ONE Fight Night 38 on Friday, December 5, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The 32-year-old Filipino brings newfound momentum from his successful weight class move, while the 24-year-old Uzbek carries a jaw-dropping 93 percent finishing rate into ONE Championship’s final U.S. primetime event of the year.

Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah
Shadow

Shadow Singha Mawynn gets second chance to finish business with Mohamed Younes Rabah

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 24, 2025

An accidental eye poke stole their first fight. Now Shadow Singha Mawynn and Mohamed Younes Rabah get to settle this properly.

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu
ONE Championship

Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu's journey to ONE Bantamweight MMA World Title shot

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2025

The championship dream started with a knockout in Mongolia. For Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, it’s about to come full circle in Bangkok.

Marat Grigorian
ONE Championship

Marat Grigorian respects Rukiya Anpo's toughness: "He showed heart"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 23, 2025

Marat Grigorian left Tokyo with his hand raised and his World Title dreams burning brighter than ever after systematically breaking down his promotional newcomer opponent.

Nabil Anane

Nabil Anane plots path to featherweight: "I'm able to pull it off"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025
Anar Mammadov
ONE Championship

Anar Mammadov predicts another stoppage victory at ONE Friday Fights 134: "I am dangerous with my fists"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025

Anar Mammadov believes ONE Championship’s smaller 4-0unce gloves reveal strengths he’s cultivated throughout his entire fighting career.

Yodlekpet Or Atchariya
ONE Championship

Yodlekpet aims for statement win at ONE Friday Fights 134: "Finish this year strongly"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 20, 2025

Momentum shifts arrive in single moments. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya understands this truth better than most, stepping into Friday’s main event knowing one explosive performance transforms careers overnight.

Yodlekpet
ONE Championship

ONE Championship announces full card for ONE Friday Fights 134

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Contract aspirations fuel every fighter stepping into Bangkok. Yodlekpet Or Atchariya carries that hunger into Friday night’s main event, knowing one explosive performance separates him from the $100,000 prize.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka, Kana Morimoto reflect on ONE 173 victories: "Part of that elite group"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 19, 2025

Championship gold validates every sacrifice. Nadaka discovered this truth Saturday night, capturing the inaugural ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Title in front of his home crowd with a performance that showcased his complete skill set.