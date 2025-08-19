Khamzat Chimaev made ‘a lot of mistakes’ in dominant UFC 319 win over Dricus du Plessis

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev had a stellar performance to capture UFC gold, but were there mistakes?

Khamzat Chimaev introduction

Chimaev challenged du Plessis for the 185-pound gold inside the United Center in Chicago. “Borz” stuck to du Plessis throughout the fight with his relentless grappling. The result was nearly 22 minutes of control time in a 25-minute fight. Chimaev earned scores of 50-44 to secure the UFC Middleweight Championship.

While there’s no doubt that Chimaev turned in a one-sided showing, one of his former opponents thinks errors were made. During a recent edition of the “Pound 4 Pound Podcast,” Kamaru Usman said that he saw some mistakes in Chimaev’s execution (h/t MMAJunkie).

“Khamzat Chimaev possessed this one skill that can make you look like a middle school wrestler,” Usman said on his “Pound 4 Pound” podcast with Henry Cejudo. “That’s all that was, and even watching that, Khamzat made a lot of mistakes that I think would have got him that finish before that third round. He got to a position where it was so easy, it was almost him controlling himself. He had to control his own emotions. He had to control his gas tank because that’s not easy to dominate a guy like that. Everything is working because, in your mind, you’re wanting resistance. Resistance is how you gauge how much output I need to put out. If everything is going right, you can’t gauge how much output to put out.”

Chimaev and Usman collided back in 2023. “The Nigerian Nightmare” gave Chimaev all he could handle in the grappling department, but he fell short via majority decision. It was the last highly competitive fight Chimaev was a part of, as he followed it up with a first-round submission over Robert Whittaker and the aforementioned grappling clinic against du Plessis.

Time will tell if another middleweight contender can capitalize on the “mistakes” that Usman mentioned.

Related

Geoff Neal UFC welterweight

Geoff Neal shares hilarious reaction to UFC 319 loss to Carlos Prates

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev controls Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319
Matt Brown

Khamzat Chimaev compared to Georges St-Pierre amid dominant, yet 'boring' UFC 319 win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is being compared to Georges St-Pierre in a way that is sure to have fight fans split.

Dricus du Plessis UFC 319
Dricus du Plessis

Daniel Cormier reacts to Dricus du Plessis' "disappointing" UFC 319 performance

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Dricus du Plessis’ performance at UFC 319 last weekend.

Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev
Paulo Costa

Khamzat Chimaev, Reinier De Ridder and Paulo Costa trade shots on social media

Harry Kettle - August 19, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev is a popular man in the wake of his UFC middleweight championship triumph at UFC 319 last weekend.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC
UFC

TUF champ: Khalil Rountree Jr. beats Jiri Prochazka with Hank Hill Mentality

Dylan Bowker - August 18, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr. has a massive fight coming up with a former UFC light heavyweight champion and a combatant who previously beat him has weighed in on this fight. Andrew Sanchez touched upon this fight ahead of his own clash against former PFL champ Impa Kasanganay inside the PFL smart cage on August 21st.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia

"Couldn't imagine Maddalena stopping wrestling" of Islam Makhachev, says Former AKA Fighter

Dylan Bowker - August 18, 2025
Reinier de Ridder UFC celebration
Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder explains why he's a 'big challenge' for Khamzat Chimaev

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Reinier de Ridder is hopeful to get the next middleweight title shot.

Dricus du Plessis

What's next for the stars of UFC 319?

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

The UFC was in Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday, August 16, for a solid UFC 319 card. The main event saw middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis defending his belt against Khamzat Chimaev. The co-main event saw Lerone Murphy taking on newly signed Aaron Pico.

Jon Jones Octagon
Jon Jones

Jon Jones 'optimistic' he will be part of White House event despite Dana White's comments

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he will be part of the White House card.

Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya reacts to Khamzat Chimaev's dominant win over Dricus Du Plessis: 'Not what I expected'

Cole Shelton - August 18, 2025

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was surprised by how the UFC 319 main event played out.