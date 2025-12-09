Just Scrap Radio Ep. 212 with Gillian Robertson

The 212th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 112.

We’re joined by 10th-ranked UFC strawweight Gillian Robertson (0:53) to preview her fight against Amanda Lemos.

Gillian Robertson joins the program to preview her UFC Vegas 112 fight against Amanda Lemos. Gillian talks about Lemos stepping up to take this fight after Iasmin Lucindo was forced out. The Canadian talks about why she wanted to return sooner and not getting on any cards in Canada recently. She then chats about fighting at the Apex again. Gillian discusses what a win does for her and how she sees the fight playing out. She closes things out by talking about the strawweight division and wanting to face Mackenzie Dern.

