Just Scrap Radio Ep. 212 with Gillian Robertson

By Cole Shelton - December 9, 2025
JSR 212

The 212th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 112.

We’re joined by 10th-ranked UFC strawweight Gillian Robertson (0:53) to preview her fight against Amanda Lemos.

Gillian Robertson joins the program to preview her UFC Vegas 112 fight against Amanda Lemos. Gillian talks about Lemos stepping up to take this fight after Iasmin Lucindo was forced out. The Canadian talks about why she wanted to return sooner and not getting on any cards in Canada recently. She then chats about fighting at the Apex again. Gillian discusses what a win does for her and how she sees the fight playing out. She closes things out by talking about the strawweight division and wanting to face Mackenzie Dern.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

Stay locked to BJPENN.com all week for your UFC Vegas 112 coverage.

Topics:

Gillian Robertson MMA Podcasts Radio UFC

