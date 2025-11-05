Khamzat Chimaev “could take down anyone in the UFC, even in the heavyweight”, per Oktagon MMA star

Khamzat Chimaev would be a major grappling threat to any contracted UFC fighter, according to a rising fighter in Oktagon MMA. The combatant in question is Tamerlan Dulatov, and his thoughts on ‘Borz’ began with an anecdote about how last May, Dulatov was getting in some work with Michael Venom Page.

When it was referenced that MVP has called for certain fights with fighters like Chimaev and touching base on his experience working with Page, Dulatov said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Man, MVP is such a good guy. Such a crazy good, respectful guy. Like I know his fights like since 10-11 years old. Even when I was boxing, I had nothing to do with MMA. I watch his fights and I was very excited about him because you know the people don’t understand how much balls you need, man, to fight at his style.” “You know, he risk everything to get one punch and fall down. Like he make his own style like what shotokan karate it means, how he move, man. He comes to our gym like crazy man. Before we wasn’t like that professional, you know. The coach call my brother ‘hey, man we’re coming for sparring with Islam, you ready?’ He say yes, man. He come, he fly to Düsseldorf, make sparring, and fly immediately back. You know like it’s crazy.” “He’s very, very fast man. We are; like me and my brother No joking man we are so fast. I jab very fast and always heard about from everyone I was sparring with. You are so fast, you have to work on your like you have to stay always like this. But this guy is really, really fast. Really fast. To be honest, I love his style. His style is crazy but like someone like his natural enemy, how to say it? Yeah, natural enemy is like his; like the biggest mismatch for him would be Chimaev.”

Khamzat Chimaev and MVP would have a “very crazy fight”, per Dulatov

As he further expounded upon his thoughts on the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Dulatov continued [via Bowks Talking Bouts],