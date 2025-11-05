Khamzat Chimaev “could take down anyone in the UFC, even in the heavyweight”, per Oktagon MMA star

By Dylan Bowker - November 4, 2025
Khamzat Chimaev UFC introduction

Khamzat Chimaev would be a major grappling threat to any contracted UFC fighter, according to a rising fighter in Oktagon MMA. The combatant in question is Tamerlan Dulatov, and his thoughts on ‘Borz’ began with an anecdote about how last May, Dulatov was getting in some work with Michael Venom Page.

When it was referenced that MVP has called for certain fights with fighters like Chimaev and touching base on his experience working with Page, Dulatov said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Man, MVP is such a good guy. Such a crazy good, respectful guy. Like I know his fights like since 10-11 years old. Even when I was boxing, I had nothing to do with MMA. I watch his fights and I was very excited about him because you know the people don’t understand how much balls you need, man, to fight at his style.”

“You know, he risk everything to get one punch and fall down. Like he make his own style like what shotokan karate it means, how he move, man. He comes to our gym like crazy man. Before we wasn’t like that professional, you know. The coach call my brother ‘hey, man we’re coming for sparring with Islam, you ready?’ He say yes, man. He come, he fly to Düsseldorf, make sparring, and fly immediately back. You know like it’s crazy.”

“He’s very, very fast man. We are; like me and my brother No joking man we are so fast. I jab very fast and always heard about from everyone I was sparring with. You are so fast, you have to work on your like you have to stay always like this. But this guy is really, really fast. Really fast. To be honest, I love his style. His style is crazy but like someone like his natural enemy, how to say it? Yeah, natural enemy is like his; like the biggest mismatch for him would be Chimaev.”

Khamzat Chimaev and MVP would have a “very crazy fight”, per Dulatov

As he further expounded upon his thoughts on the reigning UFC middleweight champion, Dulatov continued [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Because man, his wrestling is like; don’t misunderstand me you know. For me the GOAT for all time is Khabib Nurmagomedov because of his like sportly career because of his humanity. How he acts you know. Such a; like I love this guy you know and I always say like the wrestling of Khabib like no one will be better than him in in MMA.”

“But I have to say this fight against DDP, Chimaev like shown me really, really crazy skills. So I was like, “Hey man, this guy I don’t think that anyone in the UFC can block a takedown for Khamzat.” You know, I think Khamzat could take down anyone in the UFC, even in the heavyweight. So, say MVP. I would love to see him stand up fights, you know, like maybe MVP against [Nassourdine] Imavov.”

“Imamov is not searching the takedowns and MVP also not. So, I think this will be like kickboxing, very crazy fight, you know. But I ask you, what do you think, man? Chimaev against MVP. It’s like really, really hard match, man. It’s like two worlds, you know?”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Dana White speaks with Laura Sanko after a Dana White's Contender Series episode, opposite Yadier del Valle submitting Isaac Dulgarian

Dana White explodes at UFC fighters revealing they were bribed to throw fights

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
UFC Apex Octagon
Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111 loses two fights just days before card headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC Vegas 111 lost a pair of undercard fights just days before the Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown-headlined event.

UFC CEO Dana White ringside
Isaac Dulgarian

Dana White breaks silence on betting scandal involving Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has broken his silence on the betting scandal at UFC Vegas 110.

Junior dos Santos
Junior dos Santos

Former UFC champion Junior dos Santos calls to replace Gervonta Davis to box Jake Paul

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos is hoping to face Jake Paul next time out.

Daniel Cormier commentates cageside at UFC 321
Gable Steveson

Daniel Cormier walks back take on Bo Nickal's UFC future as he touts MMA's 'best American prospect'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has his eyes on one rising heavyweight who could get a shot in the Octagon in 2026.

Vince Morales enters the Octagon for his fight against Raul Rosas Jr. at UFC Mexico

Vince Morales walks back since-deleted tweets alleging he was offered $70k to 'throw' a UFC fight

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025
Isaac Dulgarian gets his hands wrapped ahead of a fight at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

Isaac Dulgarian's coach speaks on betting scandal surrounding fighter, says 'gym is being attacked'

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

Marc Montoya, the head coach of Factory X gym and featherweight Isaac Dulgarian, issued his first remarks on the latter’s alleged fight fixing.

Dana White, UFC
UFC

10-fight UFC veteran admits 'people have approached me to throw fights'

BJ Penn Staff - November 4, 2025

The UFC is currently in the midst of a fight-fixing scandal, with several fights being investigated by the FBI. Unfortunately, it sounds like this just the beginning.

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler face off at the UFC 281 ceremonial weigh-in
Dustin Poirier

Heated rivals Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler set to reunite in Road House film sequel

Curtis Calhoun - November 4, 2025

UFC legends Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler will reunite on the set of Road House 2 in the sequel to the Conor McGregor-headlined film.

Paddy Pimblett and Islam Makhachev
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams 'little bum' Islam Makhachev over questioning his UFC resume

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 4, 2025

Paddy Pimblett is aware of Islam Makhachev scoffing at his resume, and he didn’t hold his tongue.