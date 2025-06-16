Khalil Rountree vows to put on an “undeniable performance” against Jamahal Hill to earn a title shot
Khalil Rountree is looking to secure a title shot at UFC Baku.
Rountree is set to take on Jamahal Hill in the main event of the Fight Night card on Saturday. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Rountree enters as the betting favorite. Although Rountree is the favorite, he isn’t paying attention to that, as he’s just focused on his own performance.
Rountree is coming off a TKO loss to Alex Pereira for the belt and is looking to get back into the win column. Not only does he expect to beat Jamahal Hill at UFC Baku, but he also believes he will put on an incredible performance to get another title shot.
“There hasn’t been too much talk; there have been talks of what we would like after this,” Khalil Rountree said to Ariel Helwani. “I think the UFC has its own ideas and thoughts of what they would want. My plan is to put on a performance that makes a title shot undeniable, if that makes any sense. I’m ready to be a champion and the champion. Everything I’m working on and doing is to be prepared for that again. That is absolutely what I want and what I am gunning for. My plan is to put on an undeniable performance so that I can get that chance again.”
It does seem likely that Alex Pereira will get an immediate rematch against Magomed Ankalaev for the belt. Jiri Prochazka, meanwhile, would be next in line, so Rountree may need to get another fight after Saturday. But, he hopes his performance at UFC Baku will be enough to get a title shot.
Khalil Rountree learned from loss to Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree is coming off a title fight loss to Alex Pereira. Rountree did better than expected and had some moments in the fight.
Ahead of his return fight, Rountree believes he has learned from it and will be better at UFC Baku.
“I gave my absolute all in the (Alex Pereira) fight, I got to experience what that feels like,” Rountree added. “I think that it just helped me grow and not necessarily be afraid of the fire… I’ve been through the fire, and although I didn’t make it out victorious, I’ve been there and I felt that. I think that toughened me up a bit.”
Khalil Rountree is 13-6 and one NC as a pro. Before the loss to Pereira, he won five straight fights to get a title shot.
