Alex Pereira will not get immediate UFC title rematch, top contender predicts

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 19, 2025

Could Alex Pereira miss out on the next UFC light heavyweight title fight?

Alex Pereira

Pereira lost the 205-pound gold to Magomed Ankalaev back in March. “Poatan” struggled dealing with the forward pressure of Ankalaev, leading to a unanimous decision loss. Soon after the fight, a post on Pereira’s social media account surfaced. In the post, the account criticized the UFC, but he has since deleted the post and claimed he was hacked.

Is there more than meets the eye?

Jiri Prochazka Predicts No Immediate Title Fight for Alex Pereira

Speaking to Full Violence, Jiri Prochazka laid out his timeframe for a return to the Octagon. He also shared his belief that Alex Pereira will not be involved in the next UFC title fight at 205 pounds (via MMAMania.com).

“August, October, something like that,” he said of his return. “I believe Pereira isn’t going to fight [Ankalaev], so my manager is trying to keep negotiating the fight with Ankalaev. If Pereira will fight with him, I will fight with somebody else, but I’m focused on Ankalaev after that.”

Prochazka and Ankalaev have hurled barbs on social media. Prochazka believes Ankalaev’s downfall could be overconfidence.

“He’s a big mouth. He’s a big mouth guy,” Prochazka said. “I don’t care really [who runs his Twitter]. Right now I really don’t care about that because he did enough to [make me want to] stop him, to take him seriously. This is not how the champ have to speak … He will put himself down by himself just by this nonsense talking.”

The UFC brass has yet to publicly reveal what’s being planned for the next light heavyweight championship bout. BJPenn.com will keep you posted with the latest updates on the UFC title picture at 205 pounds.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

