Superlek turned fanboy for Rodtang vs. Takeru mega-fight: “I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer”

ONE 172 in Japan this past March marked a monumental moment in combat sports. The world watched as former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon locked up with Takeru Segawa.

The legendary duo’s collision course was almost two years in the making. All the hype, the ballyhoo. All for it to end in just 80 seconds after Rodtang drilled the Japanese icon with a magnetic left hook.

Fans worldwide erupted. The online discourse was thriving. Among those onlookers was ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. He admitted he sat open-mouthed at the sight of Rodtang’s first-round destruction.

“The Kicking Machine” defended his gold against Takeru in the Japanese legend’s promotional debut. He stepped in to face “The Natural Born Krusher” following Rodtang’s withdrawal in January 2024 at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

The pair took part in an incredible five-round affair where both men had prominent moments en route to a unanimous decision win in favor of Superlek. Before that, in September 2023, the Thai great also outworked Rodtang in the biggest battle in Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 32.

But as he watched on at Rodtang’s destruction in March, he could not help but marvel as the picture-perfect left hook sent Takeru tumbling.

“It was incredible to see that match. I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer because it would have been entertaining to see,” he said.

“But, well, he knocked him out in the first round. It was super impressive. I think he did great.”