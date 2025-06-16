Superlek turned fanboy for Rodtang vs. Takeru mega-fight: “I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer”
ONE 172 in Japan this past March marked a monumental moment in combat sports. The world watched as former ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon locked up with Takeru Segawa.
The legendary duo’s collision course was almost two years in the making. All the hype, the ballyhoo. All for it to end in just 80 seconds after Rodtang drilled the Japanese icon with a magnetic left hook.
Fans worldwide erupted. The online discourse was thriving. Among those onlookers was ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. He admitted he sat open-mouthed at the sight of Rodtang’s first-round destruction.
“The Kicking Machine” defended his gold against Takeru in the Japanese legend’s promotional debut. He stepped in to face “The Natural Born Krusher” following Rodtang’s withdrawal in January 2024 at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.
The pair took part in an incredible five-round affair where both men had prominent moments en route to a unanimous decision win in favor of Superlek. Before that, in September 2023, the Thai great also outworked Rodtang in the biggest battle in Muay Thai at ONE Friday Fights 32.
But as he watched on at Rodtang’s destruction in March, he could not help but marvel as the picture-perfect left hook sent Takeru tumbling.
“It was incredible to see that match. I did secretly hope it would go a little bit longer because it would have been entertaining to see,” he said.
“But, well, he knocked him out in the first round. It was super impressive. I think he did great.”
Superlek intrigued by Jonathan Haggerty versus Nabil Anane showdown
The bantamweight Muay Thai division has many moving parts in 2025. There are many names, including former divisional champs, who are seeking another World Title reign.
Superlek Kiatmoo9 has been playing matchmaker. He revealed he’d love to see a clash between fellow former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Jonathan Haggerty and interim titleholder Nabil Anane.
Superlek dethroned Haggerty to become a two-sport World Champion at ONE 168 in September last year. He blitzed the Brit in just 49 seconds to claim the crown in the most shocking outcome of the year.
He also clashed with Anane this past March at ONE 172 in Japan in a non-title affair after missing weight, resulting in him being stripped of the gold. “The Kicking Machine” lost a unanimous decision to the Algerian-Thai giant. And he’s on the lookout for a third clash with Anane.
But if he shouldn’t emerge victorious against the 6-foot-4 star, he’d be happy to watch Haggerty and Anane duke it out for the World Title.
“I think it would be a great match. I would love to see that fight. It would make sense. It would make sense, you know, if I lost and then I have to go back and work my way up again,” he said.
“I don’t think it makes sense if I lose and immediately do the rematch.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship Superlek Kiatmoo9