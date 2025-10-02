Kongthoranee, Ortikov Fire Shots Before ONE Fight Night 36 Showdown

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 1, 2025
Kongthoranee Sor Sommai

Rankings mean everything in combat sports, and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai refuses to surrender his hard-earned position. The Thai veteran recognizes the threat undefeated sensation Aslamjon Ortikov poses to everything he’s built.

Kongthoranee faces Ortikov in flyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand. The #4-ranked Thai contender defends his position against the 22-year-old Uzbek phenom riding an unblemished 22-0 professional record.

Ortikov’s meteoric rise through the ranks demands respect. His eight victories inside ONE Championship showcase devastating power and relentless aggression that overwhelmed every opponent. The young sensation earned his six-figure contract by destroying opposition systematically.

Kongthoranee walked that same path from regional obscurity to main roster prominence. He clawed his way through ONE Friday Fights to become a legitimate title contender, surviving wars that forged his mentality.

The Sor Sommai representative studied his dangerous opponent extensively. Ortikov’s tricky taunting style combined with explosive finishing ability creates excitement, yet Kongthoranee believes his calm, calculated approach provides the perfect antidote.

Training alongside ONE World Champions like Tawanchai and Prajanchai at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym sharpened his weapons. The 28-year-old veteran wants to put the first blemish on Ortikov’s pristine record.

“I used to watch Aslamjon fight, and I was surprised by his performance. It feels good to be a ranked fighter because he probably has his eyes on me. If he beats me, he could get into the rankings,” he said.

“Aslamjon has won eight fights in ONE, and he has dangerous and fast attacks. His strikes are powerful. He’s knocked out four of his opponents, but I believe I can handle his power. I’m confident I can take his hardest shots.”

Aslamjon Ortikov eyes ONE World Title path through Kongthoranee

Aslamjon Ortikov requested this fight specifically after earning his contract. The undefeated phenom wanted elite competition immediately rather than easier matchups.

Kongthoranee’s resume speaks volumes. He’s 1-1 with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama and held his own against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek. Even in defeat, the Thai proved he belongs among the sport’s greatest.

Ortikov understands the magnitude of his U.S. primetime debut. Beating Kongthoranee validates his perfect run and cements his status as a legitimate title threat.

“After I got the contract, I asked for him, and Mr. Chatri gave me that opportunity. I was really happy. So now I have to do my job, which is to go there, win, and get the bonus if possible,” he said.

“This is my first fight with my new contract, and if I win, I’m going to be in the ranking, and then I’m going to be close to the belt. This is so important, so I’m going to do everything to win this fight.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kongthoranee Sor Sommai ONE Championship

Related

Jaosuayai

Jaosuayai vows to halt Akif Guluzada's rise through the ranks ahead of ONE Fight Night 36

BJPENN.COM Staff - October 1, 2025
Aung La N Sang
ONE Championship

Aung La N Sang predicts finish in retirement fight against Zebaztian Kadestam

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 30, 2025

Legacy demands proper closure, and Myanmar icon Aung La N Sang refuses to exit quietly against former welterweight kingpin Zebaztian Kadestam. Their friendship makes this farewell meaningful, but sentiment won’t soften punches.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai
Prajanchai

Prajanchai praises teammate ahead of ONE Fight Night 36 showdown: "Hardworking and determined"

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Bangkok gyms breed loyalty that transcends competition, and two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai carries that devotion when discussing his PK Saenchai teammate Kongthoranee Sor Sommai. Their shared October stage represents something deeper than parallel fights.

Eduardo Granzotto
ONE Championship

Eduardo Granzotto believes previous upset victory proves his superiority over Fabricio Andrey

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Eduardo Granzotto enters ONE Championship carrying the confidence that comes from conquering a heavily favored opponent. The Brazilian grappler views his IBJJF World Championship victory as validation rather than fortune.

Hu Yong
ONE Championship

Hu Yong and Sanzhar Zakirov exchange heated words before potential ONE Flyweight MMA World Title eliminator

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 29, 2025

Hu Yong promises to end Sanzhar Zakirov’s perfect record with devastating knockout power. The Chinese striker dismisses the undefeated Uzbek contender as lacking the tools necessary to survive elite competition.

Nabil Anane and Jonathan Haggerty

Nabil Anane defends ONE Muay Thai World Title against Jonathan Haggerty in Tokyo showdown

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 28, 2025
Liu Mengyang
ONE Championship

Liu Mengyang dismisses critics while targeting division supremacy against Shadow

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025

Liu Mengyang refuses to accept that his breakthrough victory was mere fortune. The Chinese striker aims to silence doubters with another statement performance when he faces elite Muay Thai competition.

Shadow
Shadow

Shadow embraces quick turnaround for kickboxing debut against Liu Mengyang

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025

Shadow Singha Mawynn refuses to let opportunity slip away when destiny calls. The Thai striker accepted a replacement fight just three weeks after his spectacular knockout victory.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei, plus more added to ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 25, 2025

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei is among four thrilling additions to ONE Fight Night 37. The Scottish powerhouse faces the dangerous American striker in a featherweight Muay Thai showcase designed to produce fireworks.

Zebaztian Kadestam
Zebaztian Kadestam

Zebaztian Kadestam returns to spoil Aung La N Sang's retirement party

BJPENN.COM Staff - September 24, 2025

Zebaztian Kadestam carries genuine respect for his opponent but refuses to provide a storybook ending. The Swedish veteran plans to mark his middleweight debut with devastating knockout power against a legend.