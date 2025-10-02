Kongthoranee, Ortikov Fire Shots Before ONE Fight Night 36 Showdown

Rankings mean everything in combat sports, and Kongthoranee Sor Sommai refuses to surrender his hard-earned position. The Thai veteran recognizes the threat undefeated sensation Aslamjon Ortikov poses to everything he’s built.

Kongthoranee faces Ortikov in flyweight Muay Thai at ONE Fight Night 36: Prajanchai vs. Di Bella II on Prime Video on Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand. The #4-ranked Thai contender defends his position against the 22-year-old Uzbek phenom riding an unblemished 22-0 professional record.

Ortikov’s meteoric rise through the ranks demands respect. His eight victories inside ONE Championship showcase devastating power and relentless aggression that overwhelmed every opponent. The young sensation earned his six-figure contract by destroying opposition systematically.

Kongthoranee walked that same path from regional obscurity to main roster prominence. He clawed his way through ONE Friday Fights to become a legitimate title contender, surviving wars that forged his mentality.

The Sor Sommai representative studied his dangerous opponent extensively. Ortikov’s tricky taunting style combined with explosive finishing ability creates excitement, yet Kongthoranee believes his calm, calculated approach provides the perfect antidote.

Training alongside ONE World Champions like Tawanchai and Prajanchai at PK Saenchai Muaythaigym sharpened his weapons. The 28-year-old veteran wants to put the first blemish on Ortikov’s pristine record.

“I used to watch Aslamjon fight, and I was surprised by his performance. It feels good to be a ranked fighter because he probably has his eyes on me. If he beats me, he could get into the rankings,” he said.

“Aslamjon has won eight fights in ONE, and he has dangerous and fast attacks. His strikes are powerful. He’s knocked out four of his opponents, but I believe I can handle his power. I’m confident I can take his hardest shots.”

Aslamjon Ortikov eyes ONE World Title path through Kongthoranee

Aslamjon Ortikov requested this fight specifically after earning his contract. The undefeated phenom wanted elite competition immediately rather than easier matchups.

Kongthoranee’s resume speaks volumes. He’s 1-1 with former ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Hama and held his own against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek. Even in defeat, the Thai proved he belongs among the sport’s greatest.

Ortikov understands the magnitude of his U.S. primetime debut. Beating Kongthoranee validates his perfect run and cements his status as a legitimate title threat.

“After I got the contract, I asked for him, and Mr. Chatri gave me that opportunity. I was really happy. So now I have to do my job, which is to go there, win, and get the bonus if possible,” he said.

“This is my first fight with my new contract, and if I win, I’m going to be in the ranking, and then I’m going to be close to the belt. This is so important, so I’m going to do everything to win this fight.”