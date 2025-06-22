Khalil Rountree blasts UFC champion over criticism of performance against Jamahal Hill

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

Khalil Rountree has responded to one UFC champion’s remark about his recent fight.

Khalil Rountree UFC Baku victory

Rountree shared top billing on the UFC Baku card with Jamahal Hill this past Saturday. Rountree’s calf kicks paid dividends throughout the fight. He was able to manage distance and his opponent couldn’t get much going on the feet. Rountree took home a unanimous decision victory, but one UFC titleholder is not impressed.

The soon-to-be top five ranked UFC light heavyweight has responded to the criticism.

RELATED: KHALIL ROUNTREE JR’S COACH BACKS HIM TO EARN ANOTHER UFC TITLE SHOT

Khalil Rountree Slams Magomed Ankalaev

Current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev was paying attention to the UFC Baku main event. He hopped on X to mock the efforts of Khalil Rountree and Jamahal Hill by writing, “I am falling asleep.”

During the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Rountree was asked about Ankalaev’s post. It’s clear that Rountree wasn’t interested in letting the 205-pound titleholder rain on his parade (via MMAJunkie).

“It’s expected,” Rountree said. “That guy talks more about me than I talk about him. He says so much. It’s like, ‘Bro, you’re the champion. Why are you talking about me? Get away. Go enjoy being the champion. Quit talking about me on Twitter.’ Gosh. No more Ankalaev questions today. If you ask me, I’m putting the mic down.”

Rountree has now won six of his last seven fights. The lone loss was to Alex Pereira in a competitive standup affair. While Rountree’s fight with Hill didn’t produce the fireworks that many were hoping for, it was a strategic performance from the MMA veteran. He explained during his post-fight interview that he believes not rushing things is the sign of someone with a championship mentality.

Whether or not Rountree makes his way to UFC gold for the first time in his prizefighting career will be a story to watch.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Khalil Rountree Magomed Ankalaev UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: 'It's not surprising'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025
Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has issued a statement after UFC CEO Dana White announced that he has officially retired from MMA.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Tom Aspinall

Pros react to Jon Jones retirement, Tom Aspinall getting promoted to undisputed UFC champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Several pro fighters have reacted after Dana White announced that Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts after Jon Jones announces retirement

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has officially retired and that he has now been promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
UFC

Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has announced his retirement, and Tom Aspinall has been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion according to UFC CEO Dana White.

Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr's coach backs him to earn another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025
Paul Craig, UFC
UFC

Paul Craig provides update on UFC future after fighting out his contract

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC veteran Paul Craig has provided an update on his future after his controversial no contest against Rodolfo Bellato.

Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he's willing to move to UFC's welterweight division

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has revealed that he’d be willing to move to the welterweight division at some point in the future.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen, says Din Thomas

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas still believes that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a fight that will happen in the future.

Ante Delija, UFC, PFL, MMA
UFC

UFC signs 'scary' PFL champion who will 'wreck' heavyweight rivals

BJ Penn Staff - June 20, 2025

The UFC heavyweight division just got a lot more dangerous, thanks to a recent signing by the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion.