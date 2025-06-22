Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: ‘It’s not surprising’

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ Retirement

During a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier said one major question could impact Jon Jones’ legacy (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I said ‘If Jon Jones does not fight Tom Aspinall, he quit,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “… He quit. He did not want to fight Tom Aspinall. It’s so surprising. Is he scared? No. But by not fighting Aspinall, he opens the conversation. He lets you – every one of you – question why he doesn’t fight him.

“… To walk away right now opens the door for people to have the conversation about, ‘Does this affect the legacy?'”

Cormier even believes that Jones would want to come back if Tom Aspinall loses his next fight. Ultimately, Jones’ decision to retire didn’t catch Cormier off guard.

“The saddest thing about this to me is that it’s not surprising,” Cormier said. “I’ve seen him do things over the course of his career that have been very dangerous, and it’s just not smart. I hope that as he goes into the next phase of his career, if it’s over forever, that he fills the void with something positive.”

Jones built a legacy with his dominance in the light heavyweight division. During his run at 205 pounds, Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision. “Bones” initially scored a finish over “DC” in their rematch, but the result was changed to a no contest due to Jones’ drug test was flagged.