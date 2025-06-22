Longtime Jon Jones rival reacts to UFC retirement: ‘It’s not surprising’

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - June 22, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones has spoken out on “Bones'” decision to retire.

Jon Jones

During the UFC Baku post-fight press conference, Dana White revealed that Jones has retired from pro MMA competition. He also announced that Tom Aspinall has been promoted to the undisputed UFC Heavyweight Champion. While the heavyweight division is now able to move forward, many fans can’t help but feel empty-handed with the way this all ended.

A former Jones opponent isn’t surprised by the outcome.

RELATED: JON JONES ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER DANA WHITE ANNOUNCES HE’S OFFICIALLY RETIRED

Daniel Cormier on Jon Jones’ Retirement

During a new video posted on his YouTube channel, Daniel Cormier said one major question could impact Jon Jones’ legacy (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I said ‘If Jon Jones does not fight Tom Aspinall, he quit,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel. “… He quit. He did not want to fight Tom Aspinall. It’s so surprising. Is he scared? No. But by not fighting Aspinall, he opens the conversation. He lets you – every one of you – question why he doesn’t fight him.

“… To walk away right now opens the door for people to have the conversation about, ‘Does this affect the legacy?'”

Cormier even believes that Jones would want to come back if Tom Aspinall loses his next fight. Ultimately, Jones’ decision to retire didn’t catch Cormier off guard.

“The saddest thing about this to me is that it’s not surprising,” Cormier said. “I’ve seen him do things over the course of his career that have been very dangerous, and it’s just not smart. I hope that as he goes into the next phase of his career, if it’s over forever, that he fills the void with something positive.”

Jones built a legacy with his dominance in the light heavyweight division. During his run at 205 pounds, Jones defeated Cormier via unanimous decision. “Bones” initially scored a finish over “DC” in their rematch, but the result was changed to a no contest due to Jones’ drug test was flagged.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones issues statement after Dana White announces he’s officially retired

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025
Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC, MMA, Din Thomas
Tom Aspinall

Pros react to Jon Jones retirement, Tom Aspinall getting promoted to undisputed UFC champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Several pro fighters have reacted after Dana White announced that Jon Jones has officially retired and Tom Aspinall is now the UFC’s undisputed heavyweight champion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall reacts after Jon Jones announces retirement

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Tom Aspinall has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has officially retired and that he has now been promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
UFC

Jon Jones announces retirement, Tom Aspinall promoted to undisputed UFC heavyweight champion

Chris Taylor - June 21, 2025

Jon Jones has announced his retirement, and Tom Aspinall has been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion according to UFC CEO Dana White.

Khalil Rountree
UFC

Khalil Rountree Jr's coach backs him to earn another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC light heavyweight Khalil Rountree Jr’s coach has backed him to earn another title shot in the promotion.

Paul Craig, UFC

Paul Craig provides update on UFC future after fighting out his contract

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025
Ilia Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria reveals he's willing to move to UFC's welterweight division

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

UFC star Ilia Topuria has revealed that he’d be willing to move to the welterweight division at some point in the future.

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall will happen, says Din Thomas

Harry Kettle - June 21, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas still believes that Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall is a fight that will happen in the future.

Ante Delija, UFC, PFL, MMA
UFC

UFC signs 'scary' PFL champion who will 'wreck' heavyweight rivals

BJ Penn Staff - June 20, 2025

The UFC heavyweight division just got a lot more dangerous, thanks to a recent signing by the Las Vegas-based MMA promotion.

Jack Della Maddalena, Islam Makhachev, UFC, Perth Australia, UFC Perth, UFC Australia
Jack Della Maddalena

UFC confirms return to Australia, most likely without Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

BJ Penn Staff - June 20, 2025

The UFC will be returning to Australia before the year is out. Unfortunately, welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena is unlikely to be involved.