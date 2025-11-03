Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager hits back at Ronda Rousey’s comments

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz has hit back at Ronda Rousey after her recent comments about the former champion.

As we know, Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest superstars in the history of mixed martial arts. She was able to accomplish some truly incredible things for the sport, especially for women’s MMA. However, after losing to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, Ronda seemed to turn her back on both the fans and the sport as a whole.

RELATED: Ronda Rousey reveals difference between UFC CEO Dana White and ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon

In a recent interview, Rousey spoke openly about several topics, including Joe Rogan and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While she didn’t exactly slander Khabib, she did say that fans likely would have turned on him if he had on for fighting for too long.

In a podcast appearance, Abdelaziz spoke on behalf of Khabib when it comes to Rousey’s view.

Khabib’s manager responds to Rousey

“It’s jealousy,” Ali Abdelaziz said. “Khabib is just an icon.

“Ronda, when she was a champion, she was a great athlete, you know? The girls she beat, they were not athletic. But when she met Amanda (Nunes), she lost.

“She can’t compare herself to Khabib,” he continued. “She is not a GOAT. She is just unhappy.

“Listen, it’s very simple. If you think you’re better than Khabib, you should come back. Kayla Harrison, your old friend, I’m sure will be very happy to open the door for you and give you an a— whooping.

“I was very shocked to hear her talk about Khabib like that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

