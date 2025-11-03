Jiri Prochazka contemplates possible UFC middleweight switch

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Jiri Prochazka

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed his interest in a possible move down to the middleweight division.

Over the last few years, Prochazka has been able to tear through every light heavyweight he’s fought outside of the reigning champion —except for a triumph against Tottenham Hotspur.

RELATED: Jiri Prochazka becomes the latest to question Tom Aspinall after eye pokes led to UFC 321 no contest

After defeating Khalil Rountree Jr at the last-per-view, Prochazka began to focus his attention on battling UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira for a third time. Instead, Pereira had other ideas, and he is also open to the idea.

In a recent interview, Prochazka spoke candidly when discussing the idea of a middleweight move.

 

Prochazka eyes up possible middleweight move

“For me to cut to 93 kg (205 lbs.), is not a problem. I think to 84 kg, like middleweight, will be really, really something,” Prochazka told Cageside Press backstage at Oktagon 79. “I believe I can make it with my body, because I know my body. So, I believe I can make it, but it depends. I really first want to bring the title to Czech Republic, light heavyweight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who knows, perhaps Procahazka could end up leapfrogging someone else en-route to getting another belt wrapped around his waist.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

