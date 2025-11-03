Justin Gaethje is serious about MMA retirement threat, says manager

Ali Abdelaziz has said that Justin Gaethje is serious about retiring from mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get a UFC title shot.

Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that he wants to compete for the UFC lightweight championship one more time. He’s already challenged for the undisputed gold on two separate occasions, falling short at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. This time around, however, he’s ready to put something else on the line – his entire mixed martial arts career.

That’s right. Gaethje has suggested that if he doesn’t get the title shot, he will walk away from the sport for good. Dana White doesn’t seem too impressed by this ultimatum but given what ‘The Highlight’ has done for the UFC over the years, it certainly makes sense that he’s getting impatient.

In a recent interview, Ali Abdelaziz made it clear that his client is serious about this, and that he won’t be particularly pleased to see Paddy Pimblett jump ahead of him to get a crack at Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje set to stick to retirement threat

“I think the UFC is waiting to see what happens with Islam and (Jack Della Maddalena). Also, I think the UFC is waiting to see what happens with Arman (Tsarukyan) and (Dan) Hooker,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio.

“But, I’m telling you this, Justin Gaethje never breaks his word. If he gets jumped by Paddy, he will retire and he will never fight again in the UFC,” his manager warned.

“Justin Gaethje keeps giving the UFC favor after favor after favor, what has Paddy Pimblett done for the UFC to deserve a shot over Justin Gaethje?”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

