Justin Gaethje is serious about MMA retirement threat, says manager

By Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Justin Gaethje UFC walkout

Ali Abdelaziz has said that Justin Gaethje is serious about retiring from mixed martial arts if he doesn’t get a UFC title shot.

Justin Gaethje has made it crystal clear that he wants to compete for the UFC lightweight championship one more time. He’s already challenged for the undisputed gold on two separate occasions, falling short at the hands of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira. This time around, however, he’s ready to put something else on the line – his entire mixed martial arts career.

RELATED: Daniel Cormier issues warning to Justin Gaethje regarding UFC stalemate

That’s right. Gaethje has suggested that if he doesn’t get the title shot, he will walk away from the sport for good. Dana White doesn’t seem too impressed by this ultimatum but given what ‘The Highlight’ has done for the UFC over the years, it certainly makes sense that he’s getting impatient.

In a recent interview, Ali Abdelaziz made it clear that his client is serious about this, and that he won’t be particularly pleased to see Paddy Pimblett jump ahead of him to get a crack at Ilia Topuria.

Gaethje set to stick to retirement threat

“I think the UFC is waiting to see what happens with Islam and (Jack Della Maddalena). Also, I think the UFC is waiting to see what happens with Arman (Tsarukyan) and (Dan) Hooker,” Abdelaziz told Submission Radio.

“But, I’m telling you this, Justin Gaethje never breaks his word. If he gets jumped by Paddy, he will retire and he will never fight again in the UFC,” his manager warned.

“Justin Gaethje keeps giving the UFC favor after favor after favor, what has Paddy Pimblett done for the UFC to deserve a shot over Justin Gaethje?”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

What will happen? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje UFC

Related

Ronda Rousey enters the arena for her fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager hits back at Ronda Rousey's comments

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025
Jiri Prochazka
UFC

Jiri Prochazka contemplates possible UFC middleweight switch

Harry Kettle - November 3, 2025

Former UFC champion Jiri Prochazka has revealed his interest in a possible move down to the middleweight division.

Steve Garcia defeats David Onama at UFC Vegas 110
UFC

David Onama speaks out following UFC Vegas 110 loss to Steve Garcia

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

David Onama fell short at UFC Vegas 110, and he’s issued a statement.

Ante Delija UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 110 fighter wants answers after bout was restarted before KO loss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

A fighter on the UFC Vegas 110 card is not happy about his bizarre loss this past Saturday.

Max Holloway celebrates UFC win
Steve Garcia

Max Holloway shares hilarious reaction to callout following UFC Vegas 110

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

Max Holloway was paying attention to the UFC Vegas 110 card, and he had a humorous response to one fighter’s callout.

Josh Emmett UFC fight

Josh Emmett called out by UFC Vegas 110 winner: 'He has a name on him'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025
UFC Octagon Empty
UFC

Major name no longer on UFC 322 main card

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

While one big name will still compete at UFC 322, he has been bumped from the main card.

UFC Apex Octagon
UFC

UFC fighter could be in hot water amid fight-fixing accusations

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

A UFC fighter has found himself under heavy scrutiny, and he might be dealing with a lot worse.

Dana White Ronda Rousey Vince McMahon
Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey reveals difference between UFC CEO Dana White and ex-WWE boss Vince McMahon

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 2, 2025

Ronda Rousey believes there is a stark difference between UFC CEO Dana White and former WWE showrunner Vince McMahon.

Daniel Cormier UFC fighter introduction
UFC

Daniel Cormier "At 205" "walks the current division", per former DC foe and ex UFC champ

Dylan Bowker - October 31, 2025

Daniel Cormier carved out quite a legacy for himself as a UFC light heavyweight champion, and a former opponent of his thinks he would still thrive within the current crop of 205-pounders if he were still competing today. That fighter in question was Josh Barnett who shared the cage with Cormier over twelve years ago.