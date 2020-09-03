Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC 254 is ‘best card of the year.’

Khabib Nurmagomedov sounds like he’s just as hyped for UFC 254 as we are.

The lightweight champion took to Twitter to add some fairly-warranted hype to what promises to be an absolute banger and wrote,

‘2 champion, 4 former champion, 4 title challengers. How do you like this card with full of killers. Best card of the year. #ufc254’

When put like that, it feels like Khabib definitely has a point.

If all of these bouts come to fruition, then not only does the card have great pedigree, but also massive implications for the title picture in three divisions.

Khabib’s own fight against Justin Gaethje has the potential to be a classic.

With four incredible stoppages in a row, ‘the Highlight’ is widely viewed as the toughest test the champ has faced yet, while another dominant win for the Dagestani would only serve to cement his legacy as the greatest 155lbs-er of all-time.

On a card as good as this, there’s always a danger that the MMA Gods just won’t allow all this awesomeness to go down without a hitch.

That’s why it’s so cool that Tony Ferguson vs Dustin Poirier is strongly-rumoured to be the co-main event. Both are fan-favourites. And both are proven, worthy title challengers should anything happen to either of the protagonists in the main event. It’s also a glorious fight in its own right, and sees two of the division’s best and most durable participants go head-to-head. Fingers-crossed this one gets confirmed soon!

We also have another great lightweight clash in the shape of Islam Makhachev against Rafael Dos Anjos. The Russian is trying to assert his own title credentials on a 6-fight win streak and former champion RDA has a unique habit of bouncing back from adversity. The Brazilian has never lost 3 in a row.

Elsewhere, we should discover who the next title contender is at featherweight when Yair Rodriguez finally gets to take on Zabit Magomedsharipov. Not only are both fighters legitimate contenders to Alex Volkanovski’s throne, but they’re also habitually spectacular to watch.

The other banger on the main card is a giant match-up at middleweight as Robert Whittaker takes on Jared Cannonier. The latter is on fire right now having finished his last 3 fights, and ‘the Reaper’ is resurgent having outclassed Darren Till in July.

Needless to say, any one of these bouts has the potential to be something special.

Do you agree with Khabib and which fight are you most looking forward to?